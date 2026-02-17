Prevention Ed Awarded $1.2 Million JUUL Settlement Funding to Lead Youth Prevention Program

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevention Ed announced today it has been awarded a four-year, $1.2 million contract through JUUL settlement funds to deliver youth prevention and leadership programming in partnership with Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

This funding supports research-aligned prevention programming, youth leadership development, and harm reduction related to nicotine use. A key component is the Montgomery County Teen Senate, where students will lead prevention initiatives, participate in civic engagement, and support peer education around young people’s health.

Over the four-year contract period, Prevention Ed will work with students through structured learning, peer leadership opportunities, and school-based prevention programming. Data collection and evaluation will track outcomes and strengthen effectiveness over time.

“Substance use prevention is most effective when young people are treated as equal partners and given clear, research-informed information that reflects their real-world experiences. That is the standard Prevention Ed sets,” said Katie Greeley, Founder of Prevention Ed. “We are proud to leverage JUUL settlement funds to support youth leadership in Montgomery County and empower young people with the knowledge and confidence to make informed choices about vaping and nicotine.”

JUUL settlement funds are distributed nationwide to support youth prevention and public health efforts following litigation over marketing practices targeting youth. This award reflects confidence in Prevention Ed’s experience delivering prevention programming, youth leadership development, and harm reduction education in schools and communities.

This initiative will be supported in part by Prevention Ed’s Global Prevention Fellowship, a nine-month program preparing the next generation of prevention leaders through training, cross-cultural collaboration, and hands-on learning in schools and communities worldwide. Applications are now open.

Programming funded through this contract will be delivered across Montgomery County in collaboration with schools, community organizations, and the Montgomery County Office of Drug and Alcohol.

More information about Prevention Ed is available at www.preventioned.org .

Global Prevention Fellowship applications are open at www.preventioned.org/fellowship .

About Prevention Ed

Prevention Ed is a global leader in school-based substance use prevention, partnering with schools and communities across five continents. The organization delivers research-informed student education, youth leadership initiatives, and parent and adult training tailored to each community’s culture, helping young people build knowledge, delay substance use, reduce addiction risk, and lead positive change.