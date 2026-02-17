OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS) Debuts OwlPay Cash to Digitize the Estimated $230 Billion U.S. Outbound Remittance Economy





ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (“OwlTing” or the “Company”), a global fintech company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced the official debut of OwlPay Cash1. The app has been submitted for review and is expected to become available on the Apple App Store and Google Play upon completion of standard platform approval processes. This mobile-first interface represents the deployment of the Company’s institutional-grade payment infrastructure directly to retail users, bringing speed, pricing certainty, and operational efficiency to the estimated $230 billion U.S. outbound remittance economy2.



The initial rollout prioritizes five high-volume corridors: Mexico, India, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina. Following this launch, the Company plans to progressively expand the service to a total of 26 regions globally3, leveraging Visa Direct to enable payments in local currencies directly to eligible bank accounts. By integrating direct digital payment rails, OwlPay Cash addresses the fragmentation of legacy remittance networks, offering a unified solution that optimizes settlement times and cost structures for cross-border transactions.

OwlPay Cash is engineered to capture volume in the world’s most active payment channels. The combined annual remittance flows from the United States to the Company’s five initial launch markets exceed $100 billion4. Capturing just 1% market share across these priority corridors would represent approximately $1 billion in annual transaction volume. Remittance transactions are typically recurring in nature, driven by essential monthly or bi-weekly family support flows. Within this high-frequency environment, scalable digital infrastructure can support predictable, repeat transaction volume once customer acquisition stabilizes.



“The remittance market is large, recurring, and structurally inefficient,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “By leveraging our scalable digital infrastructure, we are entering a $230 billion opportunity to offer institutional-grade pricing to everyday users. We are proving that protecting the hard-earned wages of our users and building a high-growth financial product are aligned goals.”



To achieve this, the App addresses specific liquidity needs in each market:

India: Serving a tech-savvy community of 5.2 million Indian residents in the U.S. 5 , OwlPay Cash leverages real-time domestic payment rails and central bank-backed settlement systems. This integration enables near-instant settlement for the India corridor, ensuring critical funds are available to beneficiaries within seconds.

Mexico: In 2024, remittances from the U.S. to Mexico reached an estimated $62.5 billion, accounting for over 3.5% of the country's GDP 6 . OwlPay Cash facilitates rapid same-day delivery, typically clearing funds within three hours. This efficiency provides a reliable digital alternative to physical agents for the 11 million Mexican residents in the U.S. 7

Latin America (Colombia, Peru, Argentina): The U.S. is a critical lifeline for this region, accounting for 53% of remittances to Colombia, 42% to Peru, and 27% to Argentina8. OwlPay Cash focuses on settlement predictability in these areas. By facilitating Intraday or T+1 delivery, the App allows recipients to access and utilize funds before exchange rates fluctuate, preserving the purchasing power of every dollar sent.



OwlPay Cash challenges the legacy banking model by eliminating opaque intermediary fees. By leveraging direct digital rails, the App can significantly reduce transaction costs compared to traditional SWIFT wire transfers9, and is paired with institutional-grade clarity features:

“Total Cost” Calculator: The App features a dynamic Transfer Calculator that displays the FX rate and the exact final sum the recipient will receive before execution. This “what you see is what you get” model empowers users to make informed financial decisions.

Streamlined Recipient Management: Designed for recurring family support, the App includes a secure beneficiary management system, allowing for one-tap execution of repeat transfers to reduce friction and manual errors.

OwlPay Cash leverages the reach of Visa Direct, connecting to over 11 billion endpoints globally, with the regulated settlement framework of Cross River Bank. This dual foundation ensures predictable settlement timelines to eligible bank accounts across the Company’s expanding service map, while maintaining the robust regulatory compliance in 41 U.S. states10 and ISO 27001 certification for data security.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. is a global fintech company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ statistics, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category in the digital currency sector. The Company’s mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

