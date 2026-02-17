Obagi Medical and Aesthetic Record Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence for Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK and IRVING, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced Aesthetic Record as a key partner for the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. Aesthetic Record will help generate real-world data to translate the clinical safety and efficacy demonstrated in FDA pivotal trials into everyday practice across multiple trials and evaluation programs, leveraging its seamless EMR, charting, analytics, and integrated tools used by over 9,000 aesthetic clinics.

“This partnership with Obagi aligns with our mission to enhance the patient experience by equipping practices with best-in-class tools. They're taking a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to launching this innovative injectable, and we have the technology platform and reach to capture how practices translate that information into treating patients day-to-day,” said Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Office at Aesthetic Record. “Our users are in high-volume practices, offering a diverse portfolio of treatments, all with efficient charting, photo documentation, compliance monitoring and performance tracking. An integrated experience matters for busy practices. This is the kind of collaborative work that advances the aesthetics industry by combining cutting-edge injectables with streamlined technology and comprehensive skincare protocols to yield better patient outcomes. Obagi’s focus on real-world insights aligns with our mission to empower practices with tools that simplify operations and elevate care.”

The ALOHA Real-World Program is designed to give Aesthetic Record users hands-on experience with Obagi saypha® MagIQ™ while evaluating complete Obagi protocols. This approach aims to drive patient satisfaction and strengthen relationships between patients and their providers. The program includes a real-world clinical initiative supplemented by a structured evaluation process across multiple Aesthetic Record-supported practices and providers, with standardized data capture facilitated through the platform's powerful analytics and reporting capabilities.

Aesthetic Record will present initial findings at the upcoming Aesthetic Next conference, highlighting the benefits of the new protocols and product within the Aesthetic Record ecosystem. Results will also be presented at key industry conferences to demonstrate the real-world impact of introducing this innovative injectable across thousands of aesthetic practices powered by Aesthetic Record.

“Partnering with Aesthetic Record is a clear statement of our intent to launch this new injectable beyond the typical approaches,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “By leveraging Aesthetic Record’s advanced technology platform, we can drive launch success in a more efficient and scalable manner, capturing high-quality real-world data faster and more comprehensively than traditional methods. The ALOHA program will serve as a platform for a differentiated launch strategy and underscore Obagi Medical’s commitment to delivering innovative products across every facet of skincare and now injectable aesthetics.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is the industry's leading Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Practice Management platform built exclusively for medical aesthetics. Trusted by thousands of practices, from startups to enterprise groups, Aesthetic Record streamlines clinical documentation, patient engagement, operations, and financial performance within a single, integrated ecosystem. By empowering practices with end-to-end solutions, including marketing automation, e-commerce, compliance, and payment processing, Aesthetic Record helps providers simplify, scale, and succeed at the speed of aesthetics.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

¹ Puljic A, Frank K, Cohen J, Otto K, Mayr J, Hugh-Bloch A, Kuroki-Hasenöhrl, D. A Scientific Framework for Comparing Hyaluronic Acid Filler Crosslinking Technologies. Gels. 2025; 11(7):487

² Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)