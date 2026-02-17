Inseego’s FX4200 Series Router now available to Verizon Business 5G Fixed Wireless Access customers

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that Verizon Business has added Inseego's FX4210 5G router to its 5G Business Internet FWA portfolio. Designed to bridge the gap between performance and ease-of-use for enterprise wireless networks, Inseego’s new, innovative approach to FWA aims for high-performance connectivity with a focus on simplicity, fast deployment, and easy management options, particularly for enterprise, Small- and Medium-size business, Mid-Market, public sector, and first responder customers.

“Businesses today require connectivity solutions that combine resilience and agility with ease-of-use,” said Vijay Paulrajan, Vice President, Devices and Device Services, Verizon Business. “The Inseego FX4210 provides a flexible, easy, and cost-effective option that delivers connectivity when and where customers need it for a diverse set of use cases.”

FX4200 Series routers offer customers a high-speed, reliable 5G connection without the need for on-site IT resources. Ideal locations include retail establishments, restaurants, branch offices, financial services offices, public safety and first response locations, educational campuses, and government offices. The FX4210 delivers carrier-grade performance, enterprise-grade security, and zero-touch setup, enabling any business to deploy on Day 1. Verizon will also make the Inseego X700 Wi-Fi mesh node available, increasing the size of the location that can be supported by the FWA solution.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Verizon Business as they continue to capitalize on the significant growth in business FWA,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “We strongly believe that the FX4210 represents a new class of FWA solution that will serve as a catalyst for the ongoing expansion of this market segment.”

FX4200: Enterprise Power, Simplified

The Inseego FX4210 combines multi-gig 5G performance with built-in intelligence and manageability.

Key capabilities include:

5G functionality providing uninterrupted service and speed with live failover and failback between wireless and wired WAN options

Support for Inseego Connect, a powerful cloud device and network management tool, which gives IT teams near-real-time visibility, alarms, historical insights, and both individual or template-based configurations that can be executed instantly or scheduled for later

Wi-Fi 7 with WPA3 security for up to 256 simultaneous connections, plus a removable, field replaceable battery backup for power resilience and fast, hassle-free deployment

Enterprise-grade security, including FIPS 140-3 compliance, VPN, and VLAN support

Zero-touch setup, on-device speed test, and intuitive on-device display for faster deployment and convenient troubleshooting

Integrated antennas for simplified deployment and SMA ports for optional external antennas for maximum performance

The optional Inseego Wavemaker X700 mesh node accessory, provides extended Wi-Fi coverage and seamless connectivity for larger offices, multi-story sites, and other demanding business environments

Critical IP developed exclusively at Inseego’s San Diego, CA headquarters

The Inseego FWA solution includes the company’s powerful Inseego Connect software, a cloud-based network management platform that provides seamless management and network visibility for mission-critical connectivity. Inseego Connect provides the option of zero-touch deployment, templatized group configuration, remote access, device monitoring and management, network management, and analytics.

Availability

The Inseego Wavemaker FX4210 with Inseego Connect and the X700 mesh node are available now through Verizon Business.



Learn more at www.inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx4200/.

Connect with a Verizon Business expert at www.verizon.com/business .

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com



©2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Wavemaker and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.