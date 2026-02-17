Champion Safe Wraps Successful Participation at Nation’s Best Sports Spring Annual Market in Oklahoma City

Buying-group market brings independent dealers together to preview product lines, place spring orders, and power the retail backbone of America

Provo, UT, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, wrapped a successful showing at the Nation’s Best Sports Spring Annual Market, held February 10–13 in Oklahoma City. The four-day buying-market drew independent dealers from across the country to see new product lines, place spring orders, and strengthen the supplier relationships that keep independent retailers competitive and thriving.

Champion Safe used the Market to showcase key 2026 products, meet directly with dealer partners, and confirm spring orders that will stock showrooms and drive sales throughout the coming season. Buying groups like Nation’s Best Sports are vital to Champion’s distribution strategy — they connect high-quality manufacturers with independently owned retailers who serve communities nationwide.

At the Market Champion Safe specifically showcased two core product families that are driving dealer interest this season: the Challenger Series and the Trophy Series.

The Challenger Series is Champion’s high-value workhorse — a rugged, thoughtfully engineered line that delivers proven protection, strong storage capacity, and approachable price points for a broad range of customers. Built with American-made steel, sturdy door construction, robust locking systems, and fireboard protection, the Challenger is designed to meet everyday needs while offering exceptional value for independent retailers focused on volume and reliability. https://www.championsafe.com/champion-series/challenger

The Trophy Series brings premium features and verified protection to serious collectors and homeowners who demand higher security and fire performance. With reinforced door construction, heavier steel gauges, radial gear-drive boltworks, and two-hour (1200°F) fire protection, the Trophy Series is positioned for buyers who prioritize higher security and fire protection with showroom-ready presentation. https://www.championsafe.com/champion-series/trophy

“The NBS Market is where momentum is made,” said Tom Mihalek, Champion Safe CEO. “We saw strong interest in our showcase models, met buyers who are ready to invest in inventory for the spring selling season, and strengthened the kinds of dealer relationships that define Champion’s success. Buying groups and independent retailers are the backbone of America’s retail network, and we’re proud to stand with them.”

Dealers at the Market praised the chance to evaluate products in person, compare specifications side-by-side, and place orders for spring showroom delivery. The concentrated, dealer-focused format accelerates buying decisions and allows retailers to plan inventory, promotions, and merchandising for the critical spring selling window.

Champion Safe’s team hosted scheduled meetings, impromptu product walk-throughs, and private demos on the show floor — all designed to help dealers assess what will sell in their markets and which models best fit customer needs. Those conversations translated into confirmed spring orders that will arrive at independent showrooms in time for peak buying seasons.

Nation’s Best Sports’ Spring Annual Market also provided a high-energy environment for peer networking, vendor training, and category workshops — the kinds of programming that help independent retailers sharpen their merchandising and service capabilities.

Champion remains committed to supporting independent dealers and buying groups through product innovation, dealer-first programs, and hands-on sales support. The company looks forward to working with partners to deliver spring inventory, marketing support, and training that help independents grow their businesses in 2026.

Retailers and dealers who missed Champion at the NBS Market can still capitalize on Spring Market Specials by scheduling a follow-up meeting with their account manager or calling (801) 377-7199.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies; and the Company’s plans and expectations regarding its Nasdaq listing status, including the appeal and hearing process related to Nasdaq’s delisting determination and any potential transition to the OTC Markets as a contingency. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company’s SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders’ equity, market value, minimum bid price (including the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)), corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting, including in connection with Nasdaq’s Staff Delisting Determination dated February 4, 2026; the Company has been subject to monitoring from Nasdaq and has experienced periods where its common stock has traded below the continued listing minimum bid price; although the Company has requested a hearing and filed an appeal, which under Nasdaq rules ordinarily stays any trading suspension or delisting action while the appeal is pending, there can be no assurance that the appeal will be successful, that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel will grant the Company additional time or otherwise allow continued listing, or that the Company will be able to satisfy any conditions that may be imposed; Nasdaq’s determination also noted that, because the Company has effected multiple reverse stock splits over the past two years (with a cumulative ratio of 1-for-90,000), the Company may be ineligible for the standard compliance period for a bid price deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv); if the Company is delisted from Nasdaq, it may seek to transition its securities to the OTC Markets, and no assurance can be given regarding the timing, availability, or liquidity of any such market; additionally, Nasdaq recently proposed a new continuing listing requirement (SR-NASDAQ-2026-004) that would require companies listed on the Nasdaq Global or Capital Markets to maintain a Market Value of Listed Securities of at least $5 million, under which a company that falls below this threshold for 30 consecutive business days would be subject to trading suspension and immediate delisting; historically, maintaining such a threshold would be challenging for the Company if these proposed rules were to be implemented and put in place, raising concerns about the potential impact on the longevity of public company listings if it were implemented; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company’s ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company’s ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company’s operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

