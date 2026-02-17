Vivos Inc. Diversifies Manufacturing Base with Planned U.S. and International Production Sites

Kennewick, WA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a medical device company pioneering its innovative RadioGel® Radionuclide Therapy™ (PRnT™) is preparing to open two new production facilities.

Previous corporate filings have included risk factors regarding the Company’s continued use of a single production site. For the past two years, the Company has been assessing alternate facilities. The Company’s strategic target is to have one domestic production facility, in which the Company will be the manufacturer of record, and one international production facility operational in 2026. These facilities will produce the Y-90 phosphate particles and mix with sterile hydrogel to produce individual patient doses. The Company will continue production with its existing contract manufacturer in Texas through Q2 of 2026.

Vivos has signed a contract for production space at the Applied Process Engineering Laboratory (APEL) in Richland, Washington. Manufacturing equipment has been ordered, installation is underway, and required licensing applications have been submitted. This facility will be the cornerstone of the Company’s future automated production development, positioning Vivos to support higher production volumes, improved efficiency, and long-term expansion. APEL will also serve as a production site for the Company’s Peltier and Duncan Chillers.

In parallel, the Company is engaged in discussions with experienced radiopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in India regarding the establishment of an international production facility. The Company anticipates that one of these facilities could be operational by the end of 2026. An international production footprint is expected to significantly reduce shipping costs and logistical complexity, expanding access to international markets and supporting the global growth of RadioGel® (human) and IsoPet® (veterinary) therapies.

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device company developing RadioGel®, a precision radiotherapy hydrogel for human and veterinary oncology applications. IsoPet® is commercially available for veterinary use in certified clinics nationwide.

