Trust Stamp announces strategic discussions with Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to strengthen Nigeria’s digital trust framework

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp, a global provider of AI-powered trust, identity and security solutions announced that it is in strategic discussions with Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to strengthen Nigeria’s digital trust framework. The partnership aims to integrate privacy-first biometric solutions into the nation’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

At a meeting in Abuja, NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, focused on how "Digital Trust" serves as the primary currency of the digital age. Inuwa emphasized that for Nigeria to achieve its goal of a $1 trillion digital economy, citizens must have absolute confidence that their data is being handled securely and ethically and ​a central pillar of the discussions was Trust Stamp’s proprietary biometric tokenization technology. Unlike traditional systems that store actual images of faces or fingerprints, which could be stolen in data breaches; Trust Stamp converts biometric data into an irreversible, anonymized "token."

NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, stressed that the inclusion of Trust Stamp’s expertise is not just about adopting a new vendor; it’s about building a deep-tier partnership with Trust Stamp and a foundational infrastructure for the entire nation as a strategic move to fortify Nigeria’s digital economy. The collaboration aims to move beyond basic identification, deploying cutting-edge “privacy-first” technologies to secure the nation’s $1 trillion digital economy ambition. “Trust remains a critical foundation for the growth of the digital economy,” Inuwa emphasized. “Building trust in digital platforms and services is key to accelerating adoption and unlocking opportunities across sectors.” Inuwa further noted that NITDA’s role is to create a “supportive regulatory and policy framework” that allows private sector innovators like Trust Stamp to thrive. By focusing on systems that are “secure, inclusive, and innovation-driven,” NITDA aims to empower both businesses and citizens to participate fully in the global digital market.

By collaborating with Trust Stamp, NITDA aims to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the advanced verification tools usually reserved for large multinational banks. ​By combining NITDA's oversight with Trust Stamp's AI innovation, the collaboration seeks to build a "resilient digital ecosystem" where innovation can thrive without compromising the personal security of Nigerian citizens.

The next phase of the NITDA partnership will involve technical workshops to create a roadmap for deploying these identity solutions across government services and the broader private sector.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

