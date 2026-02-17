EVA Live Launches Interactive B2B Web Application to Support Rapid Growth and Client Acquisition

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI), an AI-driven digital advertising company, today announced the launch of its first client-facing web application for NeuroServer, the company’s AI-driven ad server.

The NeuroServer web application, developed over more than two years, serves as the primary interface powering EVA Live’s proprietary AI advertising platform. Following the NeuroServer beta release two months ago, the web application has already experienced strong early adoption among enterprise clients. Management expects the platform to become a key growth driver and primary revenue engine throughout 2026 and beyond.

The NeuroServer web application provides online advertising clients with a centralized, real-time environment to launch, manage, and scale digital marketing campaigns. Built on proprietary real-time learning technology, the platform continuously analyzes live performance data to identify optimal audiences, mitigate advertising fraud, and dynamically optimize campaign performance. Early client results indicate the system can increase return on investment by up to 40%.

“The web application allows us to manage thousands of high-value client accounts with speed, transparency, and reliability,” said Robert Vacaro, lead engineer on the NeuroServer web application. “Our infrastructure is designed specifically for large-scale advertisers, enabling us to grow rapidly while delivering consistent performance and measurable results.”

As EVA Live’s most advanced AI advertising server, NeuroServer is designed to deliver next-generation performance for enterprise marketers. Its companion web application enables rapid client onboarding and streamlined campaign management through a centralized platform built for scale. By combining scalable infrastructure with AI-driven automation, fraud prevention, and real-time ad creation, NeuroServer allows the company to efficiently manage and expand thousands of enterprise customer accounts while improving client ROI and accelerating recurring revenue growth.

The company is currently onboarding new online advertisers daily. To request a demo, visit evaxai.com.

About EVA Live, Inc.

EVA Live, Inc. is an AI technology-driven media and digital solutions company focused on delivering innovative solutions, scalable growth, and long-term shareholder value.

