T3 Defense Secures Majority Ownership of ITS Engineering

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), formerly Nukkleus Inc., today announced that it has acquired a 51% stake in Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions (ITS), with an option to buy the remainder. No additional cash or securities were issued in connection with the acquisition.

T3 Defense operates as a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling mission-critical defense businesses positioned at structurally constrained points of the sub-OEM defense sector. Through its federated operating model, the company provides capital, strategic alignment, and operational oversight while preserving the domain expertise and customer relationships of its subsidiaries.

The transaction expands T3 Defense’s presence within the execution layer of the defense industrial base, where engineering discipline, production scalability, and delivery reliability directly determine program outcomes. As defense demand accelerates globally, production bottlenecks increasingly arise within specialized sub-OEM suppliers responsible for precision manufacturing, integration, and subsystem delivery.

ITS is an end-to-end engineering and manufacturing partner that designs, develops, and delivers serial, fully integrated electro-mechanical machines and advanced production systems. Through build-to-spec and build-to-print execution, ITS bridges concept, engineering, and scalable manufacturing for defense and aerospace programs operating under demanding technical and regulatory requirements.

ITS also owns 100% of Positech Ltd., a developer of precision motion control and stabilization systems supporting radar arrays, sensors, and mission payload deployment across sea, air, and land platforms. Together, these capabilities strengthen T3 Defense’s footprint within technically demanding and difficult-to-replace production nodes.

“This transaction reinforces our strategy of strengthening constrained production capacity within the defense industrial base,” said Menny Shalom, Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense Inc. “ITS operates at the intersection of advanced engineering and scalable manufacturing, where execution precision and delivery discipline directly impact long-cycle national security programs. With ITS included in our portfolio, we now estimate annual revenue in the range of $24 to $26 million, reflecting the scale of execution-critical assets we are assembling.”

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), formerly Nukkleus Inc., is a federated holding company focused on acquiring and operating mission-critical defense businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programs. The company targets defense businesses operating at constrained, qualification-driven, or execution-critical points across the sub-OEM base where strategic value exists and where qualification, capacity, and execution are decisive. Through disciplined M&A, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized operating autonomy, T3 Defense seeks to strengthen critical defense capabilities and compound long-term value.

