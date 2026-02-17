One of the Largest High-End Jewelry and Collectible Auctions Returns to Arizona with Once-a-Year Unclaimed Property Event

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Auction, an Arizona-based auction company and a GovDeals Marketplace, announced it will host the annual Arizona Department of Revenue Unclaimed Property Division Unclaimed Property Auction, a highly anticipated online auction event featuring professionally appraised high-end jewelry, precious metals, rare currency, and collectibles.
This once-a-year auction attracts thousands of unique bidders from across the country and is widely sought after as one of the largest high-end jewelry events of the year. Bidding is open to the public, offering both collectors and everyday shoppers the opportunity to purchase exceptional items at auction.
Auction Details
- Online Bidding Only
- Bidding Opens: Monday, February 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
- Auction Begins Closing: Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
- In-Person Preview: Friday, February 20, 2026 from 9:00 AM–3:00 PM MST
- Preview & Pickup Location: 4298 N 35th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85019
- Auction Link: https://bid.sierraauction.com/auctions/6833/
- Bidder Registration: https://bid.sierraauction.com/register
- More Information: https://www.sierraauction.com/
Auction Highlights
- Once-a-year statewide unclaimed property auction
- High-end jewelry, gold and silver coins, currency, and collectibles
- Every lot professionally appraised
- Open to the public nationwide
Sample of Items Included
- Gold and silver coins
- Vintage jewelry, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and charm pieces
- Fine watches and timepieces
- Historic and collectible coins
- Collector and pop-culture memorabilia
The February 20 in-person preview provides bidders an opportunity to inspect items ahead of the auction closing; all bidding takes place online from February 16 through February 22.
About Sierra Auction
Sierra Auction is a leading full-service auction company specializing in the sale of vehicles, equipment, and surplus assets for government agencies, commercial businesses, and charities. Sierra Auction has been conducting sales for government agencies, corporations, bankruptcy trustees, financial institutions, and charitable organizations for over three decades. Sierra Auction is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services (LQDT), which supports millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.
About GovDeals
GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.
CONTACT: Contact: Angela Jones, GovDeals Sr. Director of Digital Marketing (334) 301-7823 ajones@govdeals.com