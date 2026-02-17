One of the Largest High-End Jewelry and Collectible Auctions Returns to Arizona with Once-a-Year Unclaimed Property Event

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Auction, an Arizona-based auction company and a GovDeals Marketplace, announced it will host the annual Arizona Department of Revenue Unclaimed Property Division Unclaimed Property Auction, a highly anticipated online auction event featuring professionally appraised high-end jewelry, precious metals, rare currency, and collectibles.

This once-a-year auction attracts thousands of unique bidders from across the country and is widely sought after as one of the largest high-end jewelry events of the year. Bidding is open to the public, offering both collectors and everyday shoppers the opportunity to purchase exceptional items at auction.

Auction Details

Online Bidding Only

Bidding Opens: Monday, February 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST

Auction Begins Closing: Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST

In-Person Preview: Friday, February 20, 2026 from 9:00 AM–3:00 PM MST

Preview & Pickup Location: 4298 N 35th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Auction Link: https://bid.sierraauction.com/auctions/6833/

Bidder Registration: https://bid.sierraauction.com/register

More Information: https://www.sierraauction.com/





Auction Highlights

Once-a-year statewide unclaimed property auction

High-end jewelry, gold and silver coins, currency, and collectibles

Every lot professionally appraised

Open to the public nationwide





Sample of Items Included

Gold and silver coins

Vintage jewelry, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and charm pieces

Fine watches and timepieces

Historic and collectible coins

Collector and pop-culture memorabilia





The February 20 in-person preview provides bidders an opportunity to inspect items ahead of the auction closing; all bidding takes place online from February 16 through February 22.

About Sierra Auction

Sierra Auction is a leading full-service auction company specializing in the sale of vehicles, equipment, and surplus assets for government agencies, commercial businesses, and charities. Sierra Auction has been conducting sales for government agencies, corporations, bankruptcy trustees, financial institutions, and charitable organizations for over three decades. Sierra Auction is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services (LQDT), which supports millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

