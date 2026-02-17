Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec 31, 2025. Key results for the quarter and full year include (compared with the fourth quarter and full year of 2024):

Revenue of $572 million and $2.4 billion, decreased 7% and 3%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $102 million and $301 million, increased $44 million and $62 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.21 and $6.50, increased $0.95 and $1.32;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.46 and $7.13, increased $1.11 and $1.51;

Adjusted EBITDA of $99 million and $374 million, increased 21% and 16%; and

Free cash flow of $112 million and $383 million, increased $41 million and $175 million





“Grid Edge Intelligence platform adoption drove strong financial results in the fourth quarter,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “We achieved numerous financial records, led by Outcomes growth of 23% which is a record level of revenue for that segment. The modern grid cannot operate without real-time intelligence, and Itron is the intelligence layer of the grid.

“We also announced the acquisition of Urbint and Locusview during the quarter. With these capabilities, Itron will increase our AI enhanced software solutions and recurring revenue through a focus on intelligent, proactive resiliency.”

Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total fourth quarter revenue of $572 million compared to $613 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by portfolio optimization and the timing of project deployments.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 3%, or 7% in constant currency, due to lower legacy electricity product sales related to portfolio optimization in EMEA and lower North American project deployments.

Networked Solutions revenue decreased 15%, due to the timing of project deployments.

Outcomes revenue increased 23%, due to increased delivery services and recurring revenue.

Resiliency Solutions revenue was $3 million which only includes revenue from Urbint since the acquisition closed on November 3, 2025.

Gross Margin

Total company GAAP gross margin of 40.5% increased 560 basis points from the prior year due to customer and product mix.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $153 million increased $2 million from the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $142 million decreased $1 million from the prior year.

GAAP operating income of $79 million was $16 million higher than the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating income of $91 million was $20 million higher than the prior year. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP increases were due primarily to higher gross profit.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $102 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $58 million, or $1.26 per diluted share in 2024. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $113 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared with $62 million, or $1.35 per diluted share in 2024. The increase was driven by higher non-GAAP operating income and a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $119 million in the fourth quarter compared with $80 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $112 million in the fourth quarter compared with $70 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to improved working capital and higher earnings.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.5 billion compared with $4.7 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $0.7 billion, and bookings for the full year totaled $2.1 billion.

Q1 and Full Year 2026 Current Outlook

First quarter 2026 financial outlook:

Revenue between $565 and $575 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.20 and $1.30





Full year 2026 financial outlook:

Revenue between $2.35 to $2.45 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.75 to $6.25





Locusview, Ltd. Acquisition

Itron, Inc. announced on November 17, 2025, the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Locusview, Ltd. and subsidiaries (“Locusview”), a privately held utility-focused software and services company that is based in the United States and Israel. The purchase price for the acquisition was $525 million and was funded through cash on hand. The transaction closed in January of 2026.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Product revenues $ 474,328 $ 532,401 $ 2,008,976 $ 2,131,379 Service revenues 97,329 80,463 358,218 309,458 Total revenues 571,657 612,864 2,367,194 2,440,837 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 289,255 353,909 1,292,329 1,429,942 Service cost of revenues 50,666 45,075 182,747 171,578 Total cost of revenues 339,921 398,984 1,475,076 1,601,520 Gross profit 231,736 213,880 892,118 839,317 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 95,300 85,046 352,965 339,069 Research and development 53,109 58,343 207,041 215,034 Amortization of intangible assets 4,609 4,517 18,034 17,828 Restructuring 59 3,303 931 2,679 (Gain) loss on sale of business — (59 ) 79 597 Total operating expenses 153,077 151,150 579,050 575,207 Operating income 78,659 62,730 313,068 264,110 Other income (expense) Interest income 10,794 12,183 48,376 34,577 Interest expense (5,563 ) (5,591 ) (22,451 ) (15,379 ) Other income (expense), net 1,915 528 3,274 1,223 Total other income (expense) 7,146 7,120 29,199 20,421 Income before income taxes 85,805 69,850 342,267 284,531 Income tax benefit (provision) 17,205 (11,283 ) (38,932 ) (43,407 ) Net income 103,010 58,567 303,335 241,124 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,382 460 2,280 2,019 Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 101,628 $ 58,107 $ 301,055 $ 239,105 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.25 $ 1.29 $ 6.62 $ 5.27 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.26 $ 6.50 $ 5.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 45,248 45,100 45,492 45,368 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,080 46,036 46,323 46,187





ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 104,175 $ 107,373 $ 444,598 $ 473,329 Networked Solutions 322,862 387,421 1,442,243 1,546,278 Outcomes 47,291 37,607 122,135 111,772 Resiliency Solutions — — — — Total Company $ 474,328 $ 532,401 $ 2,008,976 $ 2,131,379 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 653 $ 1,164 $ 2,483 $ 3,248 Networked Solutions 29,091 25,721 115,078 103,797 Outcomes 64,536 53,578 237,608 202,413 Resiliency Solutions 3,049 — 3,049 — Total Company $ 97,329 $ 80,463 $ 358,218 $ 309,458 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 104,828 $ 108,537 $ 447,081 $ 476,577 Networked Solutions 351,953 413,142 1,557,321 1,650,075 Outcomes 111,827 91,185 359,743 314,185 Resiliency Solutions 3,049 — 3,049 — Total Company $ 571,657 $ 612,864 $ 2,367,194 $ 2,440,837 Adjusted gross profit Device Solutions $ 36,048 $ 28,827 $ 139,399 $ 123,464 Networked Solutions 147,858 144,950 608,576 597,780 Outcomes 46,591 40,103 142,904 118,073 Resiliency Solutions 2,317 — 2,317 — Total Company $ 232,814 $ 213,880 $ 893,196 $ 839,317 Adjusted segment operating income Device Solutions $ 27,917 $ 21,609 $ 108,717 $ 93,522 Networked Solutions 113,412 107,309 472,400 456,662 Outcomes 30,169 20,802 76,992 51,730 Resiliency Solutions (109 ) — (109 ) — Total Company $ 171,389 $ 149,720 $ 658,000 $ 601,914 Total Gross Margin 40.5 % 34.9 % 37.7 % 34.4 %





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,020,397 $ 1,051,237 Accounts receivable, net 367,794 350,473 Inventories 242,886 270,725 Other current assets 191,241 143,457 Total current assets 1,822,318 1,815,892 Property, plant, and equipment, net 112,193 115,428 Deferred tax assets, net 265,183 310,280 Other long-term assets 63,352 41,827 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 29,341 28,957 Intangible assets, net 83,337 43,109 Goodwill 1,344,983 1,052,130 Total assets $ 3,720,707 $ 3,407,623 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 156,288 $ 144,929 Other current liabilities 58,864 61,241 Wages and benefits payable 122,245 137,384 Taxes payable 16,618 19,689 Current portion of debt, net 459,522 — Current portion of warranty 10,868 14,302 Unearned revenue 187,822 150,720 Total current liabilities 1,012,227 528,265 Long-term debt, net 788,805 1,242,424 Long-term warranty 7,350 7,839 Pension benefit obligation 61,998 59,537 Deferred tax liabilities, net 623 565 Operating lease liabilities 19,623 25,350 Other long-term obligations 91,885 132,215 Total liabilities 1,982,511 1,996,195 Equity Common stock 1,661,350 1,689,835 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (56,505 ) (109,931 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 111,751 (189,304 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,716,596 1,390,600 Noncontrolling interests 21,600 20,828 Total equity 1,738,196 1,411,428 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,720,707 $ 3,407,623





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 303,335 $ 241,124 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 49,517 56,277 Non-cash operating lease expense 11,915 20,597 Stock-based compensation 62,449 43,874 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 7,077 5,489 Deferred taxes, net 64,945 (38,791 ) Loss on sale of business 79 597 Restructuring, non-cash (25 ) (191 ) Other adjustments, net (2,237 ) (895 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable (4,215 ) (49,138 ) Inventories 32,682 5,969 Other current assets (43,120 ) 15,165 Other long-term assets (13,125 ) (6,789 ) Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable 6,276 (35,388 ) Wages and benefits payable (18,623 ) 3,784 Unearned revenue 28,624 29,319 Warranty (4,436 ) 210 Restructuring (22,427 ) (31,011 ) Other operating, net (52,739 ) (22,027 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 405,952 238,175 Investing activities Net proceeds (payment) related to the sale of business 278 405 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (22,891 ) (30,562 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (325,044 ) (34,105 ) Other investing, net (1,995 ) 850 Net cash used in investing activities (349,652 ) (63,412 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings — 805,000 Issuance of common stock 7,320 8,321 Payments on call spread for convertible offering — (108,997 ) Repurchase of common stock (100,000 ) (100,000 ) Prepaid debt fees (2,213 ) (21,872 ) Other financing, net (2,569 ) (2,879 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (97,462 ) 579,573 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10,322 (5,148 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (30,840 ) 749,188 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,051,237 302,049 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,020,397 $ 1,051,237





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and depreciation of property, plant, an equipment and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees; certain employee retention and salaries related to integration; employee severance; contract terminations; travel costs related to knowledge transfer; system conversion costs; and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Adjusted gross profit – We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the amortization expense of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 153,077 $ 151,150 $ 579,050 $ 575,207 Amortization of intangible assets (1) (4,609 ) (4,517 ) (18,034 ) (17,828 ) Restructuring (59 ) (3,303 ) (931 ) (2,679 ) Gain (loss) on sale of business — 59 (79 ) (597 ) Strategic initiative (170 ) — (1,736 ) — Acquisition and integration (6,063 ) (67 ) (7,433 ) (723 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 142,176 $ 143,322 $ 550,837 $ 553,380 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income $ 78,659 $ 62,730 $ 313,068 $ 264,110 Amortization of intangible assets 5,687 4,517 19,112 17,828 Restructuring 59 3,303 931 2,679 (Gain) loss on sale of business — (59 ) 79 597 Strategic initiative 170 — 1,736 — Acquisition and integration 6,063 67 7,433 723 Non-GAAP operating income $ 90,638 $ 70,558 $ 342,359 $ 285,937 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 101,628 $ 58,107 $ 301,055 $ 239,105 Amortization of intangible assets 5,687 4,517 19,112 17,828 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,657 1,776 6,928 5,314 Restructuring 59 3,303 931 2,679 (Gain) loss on sale of business — (59 ) 79 597 Strategic initiative 170 — 1,736 — Acquisition and integration 6,063 67 7,433 723 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,909 ) (5,555 ) (6,883 ) (6,446 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 113,355 $ 62,156 $ 330,391 $ 259,800 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.46 $ 1.35 $ 7.13 $ 5.62 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,080 46,036 46,323 46,187 Effect of call option transaction - 2021 Notes — — (8 ) — Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,080 46,036 46,315 46,187 (1) Excludes amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets. ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 101,628 $ 58,107 $ 301,055 $ 239,105 Interest income (10,794 ) (12,183 ) (48,376 ) (34,577 ) Interest expense 5,563 5,591 22,451 15,379 Income tax provision (17,205 ) 11,283 38,932 43,407 Depreciation and amortization 13,296 15,298 49,517 56,277 Restructuring 59 3,303 931 2,679 (Gain) loss on sale of business — (59 ) 79 597 Strategic initiative 170 — 1,736 — Acquisition and integration 6,063 67 7,433 723 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,780 $ 81,407 $ 373,758 $ 323,590 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 119,321 $ 79,849 $ 405,952 $ 238,175 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (7,814 ) (9,684 ) (22,891 ) (30,562 ) Free Cash Flow $ 111,507 $ 70,165 $ 383,061 $ 207,613



The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted gross profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Resiliency

Solutions Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 104,828 $ 351,953 $ 111,827 $ 3,049 $ 571,657 Total cost of revenues 68,780 204,095 65,861 1,185 339,921 Gross profit 36,048 147,858 45,966 1,864 231,736 Gross margin 34.4 % 42.0 % 41.1 % 61.1 % 40.5 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ 625 $ 453 $ 1,078 Adjusted gross profit 36,048 147,858 46,591 2,317 232,814 Adjusted gross margin 34.4 % 42.0 % 41.7 % 76.0 % 40.7 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 108,537 $ 413,142 $ 91,185 $ 612,864 Total cost of revenues 79,710 268,192 51,082 398,984 Gross profit 28,827 144,950 40,103 213,880 Gross margin 26.6 % 35.1 % 44.0 % 34.9 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted gross profit 28,827 144,950 40,103 213,880 Adjusted gross margin 26.6 % 35.1 % 44.0 % 34.9 %





Year Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Resiliency

Solutions Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 447,081 $ 1,557,321 $ 359,743 $ 3,049 $ 2,367,194 Total cost of revenues 307,682 948,745 217,464 1,185 1,475,076 Gross profit 139,399 608,576 142,279 1,864 892,118 Gross margin 31.2 % 39.1 % 39.6 % 61.1 % 37.7 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ 625 $ 453 $ 1,078 Adjusted gross profit 139,399 608,576 142,904 2,317 893,196 Adjusted gross margin 31.2 % 39.1 % 39.7 % 76.0 % 37.7 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 476,577 $ 1,650,075 $ 314,185 $ 2,440,837 Total cost of revenues 353,113 1,052,295 196,112 1,601,520 Gross profit 123,464 597,780 118,073 839,317 Gross margin 25.9 % 36.2 % 37.6 % 34.4 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted gross profit 123,464 597,780 118,073 839,317 Adjusted gross margin 25.9 % 36.2 % 37.6 % 34.4 %



