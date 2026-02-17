Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Yoni Goodman as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yoni Goodman as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Goodman will be responsible for expanding Arbor’s reach into various segments of the commercial real estate industry, focusing on loan brokerage, strategic acquisitions, and investment fund formation, as well as helping to oversee and grow Arbor’s existing lending platforms and production. Mr. Goodman will help manage those platforms as a member of Arbor’s executive committee, levering another record-setting year of loan production and new business volume for Arbor.

“Yoni comes to Arbor with over twenty years of experience in real estate finance, multifamily loan production and managing capital markets,” said Ivan Kaufman, Chairman, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust. “His expertise in these areas will help support our corporate growth strategy and we look forward to the many contributions he is certain to make during his tenure at Arbor Realty Trust.”

Previously, Mr. Goodman served as a founding Principal of Green Pine Real Estate LLC (“GPRE”), a real estate private equity investment platform. GPRE focuses on debt and equity investments across multifamily, industrial, office, skilled nursing and land assets. Prior to GPRE, Mr. Goodman served as President of Meridian Capital Group, a commercial real estate brokerage whose principal lines of business include mortgage and investment sales brokerage, overseeing various aspects of the company nationally. Prior to his time at Meridian, Mr. Goodman held investment banking and loan origination roles at Goldman Sachs & Co. and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Mr. Goodman holds a Bachelor’s of Science from Brandeis University.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor and the Issuer can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s and the Issuer’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor and the Issuer expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s or the Issuer’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

