Patriot Mobile Launches Patriot Pals - A New Children’s Book Series Teaching Digital Wisdom, Phone Safety and Patriotic Values

GRAPEVINE, TX, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is proud to announce the launch of Patriot Pals, a new five-part children’s book series debuting in 2026. The first release, The Adventurous Patriot Pals: Free to Be Wise, helps children learn the importance of phone safety, digital responsibility, and wise decision-making in a fun, age-appropriate way.

Created for families navigating technology in today’s digital world, Free to Be Wise introduces young readers to the Patriot Pals—an adventurous group of friends who discover that true freedom comes from making wise choices, especially when it comes to screens and smartphones.

Patriot Mobile, together with the Wisephone II, aim to equip families with practical tools—and now engaging stories—that support habits rooted in strong values. The Wisephone II is a minimalist phone designed for distraction-free living for adults and a safer smartphone for kids.

“Patriot Pals allows us to speak directly to children in a way that’s positive, fun, and grounded in values parents trust,” said Danielle Buck, Patriot Mobile Strategic Partnerships Vice President. “As part of this initiative, Patriot Mobile will include a complimentary children’s book with every Wisephone II purchase, reinforcing the company’s commitment to helping families build healthy technology habits.”

This book will be available on Patriot Mobile’s website for the cost of shipping only, expanding access to families nationwide who are seeking tools to support wise and intentional technology use. Patriot Pals will roll out as a five-book series throughout 2026, with each installment addressing timely topics facing children and families today.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT. Learn more about Patriot Pals at http://www.patriotmobile.com/patriotpals.

