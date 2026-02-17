Expion360 and Dealer Accessory Supply Announce Strategic Partnership for Launch of DASGen Hybrid Energy Storage System

Partnership Marks Expion360’s Battery Technology Expansion into Industrial Market

REDMOND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, and Dealer Accessory Supply (“DAS”) announced today that the parties have entered into a strategic partnership related to the launch of the DASGen Hybrid Energy Storage System, an energy storage solution intended for use on construction and industrial job sites, marking Expion360’s entry into the industrial market.

The system, marketed as the DASGen Hybrid Energy Storage System and powered by Expion360 battery technology, is designed to operate as an energy buffer between diesel generators and jobsite electrical loads. The system is intended to store and deploy energy based on load requirements, which may allow generators to operate fewer hours and at higher efficiency, depending on site conditions and usage patterns.

“This partnership highlights Expion360’s entry into the industrial space, which has been one of our strategic targets for expanding into adjacent verticals,” said Carson Heagen, Chief Operating Officer of Expion360. “DASGen is designed to address generator utilization challenges commonly observed on construction sites and we are excited to partner with Dealer Accessory Supply to bring this solution to market. By integrating Expion360’s lithium iron phosphate battery technology with DAS’s hybrid system architecture, DASGen is intended to support reduced generator runtime while maintaining operational continuity.”

System Overview

DASGen is designed to support the following operational objectives, subject to site conditions and customer usage:

Reduced Diesel Consumption

Intended to optimize generator runtime and reduce fuel usage.

Lower Operating and Maintenance Costs

Designed to reduce fuel expense and generator wear.

Reduced Noise Levels

Intended to limit generator runtime during lower load periods.

Emissions Reduction

Designed to support lower emissions relative to continuous generator operation.

Improved Cost Predictability

Intended to reduce reliance on variable diesel fuel pricing.





DASGen utilizes Expion360’s lithium energy storage platform and is integrated with advanced industrial power electronics.

Illustrative Field Deployment

In a recent customer deployment involving a construction site operating a 25kW diesel generator, the system was installed to supplement the generator’s operation. Prior to installation, the generator was reportedly operated continuously across multiple shifts.

Following deployment, generator runtime was observed to decrease during the evaluation period. Based on customer-provided information, reduced generator operation during the observed time period resulted in lower diesel fuel consumption compared to prior operating practices. Actual results may vary based on site conditions, load profiles, operating schedules, and fuel pricing.

“Developed through collaborative engineering and a shared vision, the DASGen has exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled with both the results from our test-site performance and the interest from leading construction firms,” said Ty McIntosh, Chief Executive Officer of Dealer Accessory Supply. “With the expertise of Expion360's marketing and sales team, we’re preparing for wider deployment and expect to see DASGen units operating on job sites across the country—improving efficiency, reducing fuel costs, and optimizing resource use.”

Partnership Structure and Roles

Under the terms of the partnership, Dealer Accessory Supply will serve as the final system assembler for DASGen, providing integrated system assembly and delivery.

Expion360 will supply the battery technology and lead sales and marketing efforts for DASGen, offering the system to end customers through its commercial sales organization.

About Dealer Accessory Supply

Dealer Accessory Supply (DAS) has been supplying companies in the automotive and outdoor industries with high-quality equipment for the past six years. The company has partnered with industry leaders such as Expion360, SeaSucker, and DECKED to streamline bulk ordering solutions for fleets, job sites, and large-scale operations. DAS delivers personalized service within a high-volume marketplace and prides itself on identifying niche markets with significant demand—ensuring products move efficiently and customer orders are fulfilled reliably.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, marine applications, Light EV and industrial applications.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS casing and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country.

To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

