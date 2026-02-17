Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Honors the Life and Legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa joins the nation in mourning the passing of Jesse Jackson, a transformative leader whose lifelong pursuit of equality and justice reshaped the American civil rights movement.

Rev. Jackson’s influence extended across generations and institutions. As a civil rights leader, presidential candidate, and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he championed voting rights, economic inclusion, workplace fairness, and equal opportunity. His advocacy brought national attention to systemic inequities and helped expand access to political and economic participation for millions of Americans.

His life’s work reflected a central truth: rights are only meaningful when they are protected and enforced. Through organized action, public leadership, and persistent engagement with legal and political systems, Rev. Jackson pressed the nation to confront injustice and to do better.

“Rev. Jackson understood that justice is not automatic,” said Sean C. Domnick , Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. “It requires vigilance, courage, and a willingness to stand alongside those whose voices might otherwise go unheard. His life reminds us that accountability and equality under the law are not abstract ideals. They are responsibilities we must carry forward.”

For plaintiff trial lawyers, the courtroom remains one of the most important forums for safeguarding individual rights. Rev. Jackson’s legacy underscores the broader moral foundation of that work: ensuring that individuals have meaningful access to justice and that powerful institutions are held accountable when they cause harm.

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa extends its deepest condolences to Rev. Jackson’s family and to the countless communities across the country that were strengthened by his leadership.

His legacy endures in every continued effort to promote fairness, dignity, and equal protection under the law.

