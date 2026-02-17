KW Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings to its CEO and Largest Shareholder

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) (“KW”) for $10.90 per share in cash in a take-private transaction led by KW’s CEO William McMorrow and senior management, along with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”), KW’s largest shareholder.

As of KW’s last annual proxy filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025, McMorrow owned 8.5% of KW’s outstanding common stock, and Fairfax owned 19.9% of KW’s outstanding common stock.

The sale was approved upon the recommendation of a purportedly independent special committee of the KW board of directors.

The sale price is only a modest premium over KW’s closing price of $9.89 per share on February 13, 2026, and below the price target of $11.00 per share set by J.P. Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone on December 18, 2025.

“We are investigating whether the Special Committee acted in the best interests of KW shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the members of the Special Committee were truly independent, whether the sale price is fair to KW shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage KW shareholders to contact the firm if they have any concerns.”

