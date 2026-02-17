Digits Named a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Agentic AI for Finance Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL®), is proud to announce it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Cool Vendors in Agentic AI for Finance Report™.

The report highlights emerging vendors applying agentic AI to finance use cases. We believe Digits was included for its approach to embedding agentic AI directly into the general ledger, the foundation of financial operations, with the goal of supporting more real-time, continuously updated financial systems.

Finance leaders and operators are increasingly expected to deliver timely, accurate financial information while managing complex workflows across accounting, reporting, and business operations. Digits is designed for modern finance teams, business leaders, and accounting professionals by integrating with existing financial tools and helping keep financial data continuously up to date, rather than relying solely on periodic, month-end processes.

Built around an AI-native general ledger, Digits supports core finance workflows such as bookkeeping, billing, invoicing, and financial reporting. The platform also includes capabilities such as AI-powered bank reconciliations, the Ask Digits assistant, firm-specific AI models, and the Digits Connect Open API, which enable organizations to tailor workflows, reduce manual work, and access timely financial information to support day-to-day decision-making.

“We’re excited to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s Agentic AI for Finance report,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder of Digits. “From the beginning, we believed AI needed to live at the core of financial systems, not on top of them. That belief led us to build an AI-native, agentic general ledger designed to reduce operational work and give finance teams and business operators clearer, real-time insight into their numbers.”

Gartner clients can access the full report HERE .

Source: Gartner, Cool Vendors in Agentic AI for Finance, Alex Levine, Twisha Sharma, Marco Steecker, 23 January 2026

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.