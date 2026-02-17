Mutuum Finance Surpasses $20.5M Raised With Over 19K Investors and 850M MUTM Sold Out

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance landscape of 2026 is moving toward a massive shift. Investors are no longer looking for simple meme coins or empty promises. Instead, the market is rewarding projects that build real tools and show clear progress.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently leading this trend. The project has just reached a major milestone that has caught the attention of the global crypto community. With more than $20.5 million raised and a community of over 19,000 individual holders, the momentum behind this protocol is undeniable.

The Numbers Behind the Surge

The growth of Mutuum Finance is not just hype; it is backed by hard data. The project has officially sold over 850 million MUTM tokens during its ongoing distribution. To put this in perspective, the total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. Exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) were set aside for the early community phases.

With 850 million tokens already claimed, nearly half of the entire early allocation is gone. This rapid sell-out is creating a strong sense of urgency. Investors are rushing to secure their positions before the next price jump. The project is currently in Phase 7, where the token is priced at $0.04. Since starting at just $0.01 in early 2025, the value has already surged by 300%. This steady climb proves that there is a deep and growing demand for what Mutuum Finance is building.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a professional lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate on the Ethereum network without the need for banks or middlemen. The platform aims to allow users to lend their crypto to earn passive interest or borrow against their holdings to access instant liquidity.

To achieve this, the protocol uses a dual-market system. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users supply assets like ETH or USDT into shared pools and receive mtTokens that automatically grow in value as interest is paid.

Meanwhile, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market enables direct deals between individuals, which is ideal for more volatile assets that require custom terms. By combining these two approaches, Mutuum Finance provides the security of a traditional financial institution with the speed and freedom of the blockchain.

V1 Protocol Launch: From Code to Reality

One of the biggest reasons for the recent wave of investment is technical delivery. Many projects talk about what they will do, but Mutuum is already doing it. The team recently confirmed on X that the V1 protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet.

This is a working version of the app where users can test the lending pools, the mtToken system, and the automated risk bots. Being able to see and use the product before the official launch has built a massive amount of trust. It shows that the "secret coding" phase is over and the real utility phase has begun. For investors, this is a clear sign that the team can hit its roadmap goals on time.





The V1 protocol on Sepolia currently supports a wide range of top-tier assets, allowing users to experiment with liquidity for WBTC, LINK, USDT, and ETH. By interacting with these specific testnet pools, participants can see exactly how the platform handles both stablecoins and high-value volatile assets. This early integration of ETH and WBTC ensures the system is ready for the market's most liquid tokens, while support for LINK and USDT proves the protocol's versatility in a professional DeFi environment.

The Road to $0.06 and Beyond

The current Phase 7 price of $0.04 is only a temporary window. The project has already confirmed a final launch price of $0.06. This means that people buying now are locking in an immediate 50% advantage before the token even hits the open market.

To keep the community excited, Mutuum has added several interactive features. The platform hosts a 24-hour leaderboard where the top daily contributor is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens to keep energy high.

Accessing the ecosystem is simple and doesn't require technical expertise, as the platform supports direct card payments for a seamless experience. Furthermore, the protocol’s roadmap outlines a buy-and-distribute model where a portion of every loan fee is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market.

Looking Ahead

As the funding crosses $20.5 million, the remaining allocation is shrinking fast. The transition from Phase 7 to Phase 8 is approaching, and with it comes another price increase. Large investors are starting to move in with six-figure allocations, further reducing the supply.

Many investors believe that as the protocol moves toward its mainnet launch and begins adding Layer-2 support and its own stablecoin, the demand would only increase. When looking for the next crypto leader in a decentralized ecosystem, the data is clear: the window for early entry at $0.04 is closing. Mutuum Finance is checking every box for growth, security, and utility, making it one of the most watched projects of 2026.