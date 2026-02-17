New CloudBolt Research: 86% of Companies Actively Reducing their VMware Footprint

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , a recognized leader in cloud cost optimization and hybrid cloud management, today released a new research report, “ The Mass Exodus That Never Was: The Squeeze Is Just Beginning ,” examining how enterprise IT leaders are responding two years after Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware.

The report, based on a January 2026 survey of 302 IT decision-makers at North American enterprises (1,000+ employees) – and a follow up to a 2024 study on the same topic – finds that while the predicted immediate stampede away from VMware did not materialize, organizations are actively unwinding dependence in a measured, workload-by-workload transition — shaped by pricing concerns, operational complexity, and mounting executive scrutiny.

“Two years ago, the market was dominated by knee-jerk speculation and worst-case projections,” said Mark Zembal , Chief Marketing Officer at CloudBolt. “This latest study separates noise and speculation from reality. The fear has cooled, but the pressure hasn’t — and most teams are now making practical moves to build leverage and optionality — even if for some that includes the realization that a portion of their estate never moves off VMware.”

Key findings

CloudBolt’s research highlights three numbers that capture the market’s shift from fear to sustained pressure to action:

2024 Fear: 73% expected VMware costs to more than double — yet only 5% of respondents to this most recent study have seen 100%+ increases.

expected VMware costs to more than double — yet of respondents to this most recent study have seen increases. 2026 Reality: 88% are concerned about future price increases , and say it is shaping decisions now as the real squeeze begins.

are , and say it is shaping decisions now as the real squeeze begins. The Action: 86% report they are actively reducing their VMware footprint.



To put an even finer point on overall sentiment, one survey respondent commented, “The process of unwinding a decade of process dependencies is taking 18-24 months. This sideways abstraction is far more complex than a standard cloud lift-and-shift, leading to a significant loss of confidence in our ability to exit quickly enough to avoid the next renewal cliff.”

Additional findings underscore why the “slow unwind” is becoming the dominant operating model:

56% say they have changed their VMware strategy two or more times since the acquisition, reflecting a market still recalibrating and experimenting in real time.

say they have changed their VMware strategy since the acquisition, reflecting a market still recalibrating and experimenting in real time. 54% say they are staying with VMware while actively reducing dependence , signaling phased, partial transitions rather than immediate “full migration” exits.

say they are staying with VMware while , signaling phased, partial transitions rather than immediate “full migration” exits. 72% of migrating workloads are heading to public cloud IaaS, with Hyper-V/Azure Stack (38%) and SaaS replacements (34%) also popular components of the mix.



“Enterprises aren’t just asking what they want to do — they’re confronting what they can execute safely,” said Rod Squires , CEO of CloudBolt. “The panic phase is over. Now it’s execution: reducing dependency, managing dual realities during transition, and building optionality before the next renewal decision tightens the window – and slams the budget.”

Why this matters now

Two years in, VMware strategy has become a priority business-level decision, not just a technical one. 41% of respondents report increased executive pressure since the acquisition, as organizations weigh cost volatility, vendor risk, and the operational burden of multi-platform environments. The result is a market shifting from panic to execution —often through phased, workload-by-workload transitions.

Report access

The full report, “The Mass Exodus That Never Was: The Squeeze Is Just Beginning,” is available at: https://www.cloudbolt.io/industry-research/cii-the-mass-exodus-that-never-was/

About the research

This research surveyed 302 IT decision-makers (Director level and above) with primary decision-making authority over VMware-related decisions at North American companies with 1,000+ employees. Data was collected in January 2026 via structured surveys and qualitative interviews. Findings are compared against CloudBolt’s 2024 baseline study conducted six months after the Broadcom acquisition announcement.

