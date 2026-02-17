MineSense appoints John Slaven as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineSense, a technology company that accelerates the mining industry’s ability to meet the world’s growing demand for metals, today announced the appointment of John Slaven as Chief Executive Officer. Slaven starts on March 2.

Slaven is a respected industry professional with 35 years of experience covering exploration, project development, mining, and processing operations. He most recently served as the CEO of Jetti, a technology-driven natural resources company. He also held senior leadership positions at BHP, Alcoa Corporation, Boston Consulting Group, De Beers, and Vedanta Limited.

An internationally experienced senior metals and mining business executive with deep knowledge and experience in the industry, John will lead the company through the next stage of growth as it enables customers to increase critical mineral recovery, minimize environmental impacts and expand their bottom line.

“The demand for critical minerals has never been greater,” said John Slaven, CEO of MineSense. “MineSense has proven that we can recover more of what is already being mined, while reducing environmental impact. This is a pivotal moment for MineSense and the industry, and I am excited to lead the company as it continues to scale globally.”

“Every day, high-value ore is being missed simply because mines lack visibility at the point of extraction,” said Ian Pearce, MineSense Board Chair. “John's appointment marks an exciting inflection point for MineSense — with his leadership, we're positioned to bring this value proposition to many more mining operations around the world, helping them capture millions in revenue that would otherwise be lost.”

Since 2008, MineSense has scaled operations around the world, with 32 systems currently operating at 16 mines globally. As of 2025, MineSense’s flagship product ShovelSense has identified over 19,000 tons of copper from being wasted, providing a system that can operate in harsh environments and help increase value for customers right at the source.

About MineSense Technologies

MineSense maximizes the value of existing mines. Founded in 2008, the company is a pioneer in digital mining solutions, providing real-time, sensor-based ore sorting and data analytics for large-scale mines. With a fast, scalable, and robust mineral sensing platform, the system provides precise grade control and ore routing decisions at the point of extraction, maximizing resource conversion and metal recovery. MineSense creates transformational value by reducing the carbon footprint during the entire mining process, while increasing revenue. For more information, visit www.minesense.com .

