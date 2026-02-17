Atradius named Best Trade Credit Underwriter at the 2026 Trade Treasury Payments (TTP) Awards

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that Atradius has been named Best Trade Credit Underwriter at the 2026 Trade Treasury Payments (TTP) Awards, held in collaboration with BAFT.

This award recognises insurers that stand out for strong underwriting, smart risk management, reliable claims handling, digital tools, and practical support for clients facing non-payment risk. For us, it reflects the work we have done to make trade credit insurance more useful for the businesses we serve.

Today, Atradius supports companies in more than 160 countries and underwrites over $2.3 trillion in global trade each year. In recent years, we have focused on using data, automation, and artificial intelligence to improve how we assess risk and serve clients.

More than 70% of our credit limit applications are now processed automatically using AI and machine learning. This allows us to quickly deliver more consistent decisions while our underwriters focus on those more complex cases that need deeper analysis. This approach has helped generate over $45 million in claims savings and reduced manual errors.

Gordon Cessford, President & CEO - North America at Atradius, said, “Atradius is proud to receive this award. It recognises the strength of our underwriting and our commitment to helping customers trade with confidence amid today’s fast-changing global conditions.”

Deepesh Patel, Managing Director at Trade Treasury Payments, added, “Congratulations to Atradius on being recognised this year. The award reflects the trust and credibility associated with sustained performance in trade credit insurance.”

Part of our success in winning this award is that Atradius’ digital tools are designed to fit into clients’ daily workflows. Through platforms such as Atrium, Atradius Insights, and Atradius Flow, as well as our API connections, customers and brokers can complete a number of tasks, such as requesting limits, managing policies, tracking risk, and filing claims, in real time. Our collections network handles more than 90,000 cases each year, recovering over $1 billion in cash for clients and helping protect their working capital. Approved claims are typically paid within 30 days.

We also measure our success by how clients and brokers experience our service. In 2024, we achieved a Net Promoter Score of +74 in the US, with 92% of customers saying they plan to renew. Broker feedback shows strong satisfaction with our speed and communication.

Alongside performance, we continue to invest in sustainability and responsible business practices, including energy efficiency and support for clients building more resilient supply chains.

By combining underwriting expertise with simple, digital tools, we aim to help businesses trade confidently and manage risk in an uncertain world.

About the TTP Awards

Held in association with BAFT in New York on 5 Feb 2026, the Trade Treasury Payments Awards recognise excellence and innovation across trade, treasury, and payments. The winners were selected through an independent, editorial judging process based on real results and industry impact.

Contact: Sophia Friedman, sophia.friedman@atradius.com