JAKKS Pacific Renews Master Global Toy Partnership with Universal Products & Experiences for Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) announced today the renewal of its partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, Illumination and Nintendo on an all-new collection of figures, playsets, plush and more inspired by Nintendo and Illumination’s new animated film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which arrives in theaters April 1, 2026. The collection is available for pre-order now at Walmart and Smyths Toys.

JAKKS Pacific’s toy collection inspired by the 2023 film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was a top performer in 2023 and 2024, with action figures, posable plush, playsets, pull-back karts, and more. According to Circana, the 5-inch figures with accessories were the only action figures in the top 50 best-selling toys for multiple months in 2023. The global launch of the line helped fuel double-digit growth within JAKKS Pacific’s action figures and collectibles business.

The all-new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie product line builds upon those successes and will include movie-inspired figures and playsets, premium figures with accessories, plush, and more, giving fans of all ages the chance to recreate their favorite film moments.

Key product line details include:

Best-selling and highly articulated 5-inch figures return and wave 1 features Mario with yellow Luma, Yoshi with accessories, Rosalina with wand and Bowser Jr. with paint brush

include Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Bowser Jr. and Wonder Bowser Jr. Yoshi Egg playset is a double-sided adventure with Yoshi and exclusive Fire Mario

is a double-sided adventure with Yoshi and exclusive Fire Mario Deluxe Bowser Castle playset and Gateway Galaxy diorama set further buildout the world of playability

and further buildout the world of playability All-new 9-inch plush featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach

featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach Colored Luma yoyos glow in the dark

glow in the dark Exclusive to Target are a 5-inch 4-pack with Mario, Yoshi with exclusive Luigi and Wonder Bowser Jr. figures, as well as posable jumbo plush in Fire Mario and Fire Luigi styles

with Mario, Yoshi with exclusive Luigi and Wonder Bowser Jr. figures, as well as in Fire Mario and Fire Luigi styles Walmart will exclusively carry a 5-inch Bowser Jr. with a punching Clown Car, paint brush and water reveal stickers, and Mario and Luigi figures with pull-back motorcycles





“JAKKS Pacific’s products inspired by the first film, which earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide, quickly became fan favorites, celebrated for their high-quality designs and for the attention to detail they brought to Mario and other beloved characters within the Mushroom Kingdom,” said Rafa Macias, Global Commercial Officer, Consumer Products, Games & Digital, Universal Products & Experiences. “This new film and toy assortment offer an even more immersive out-of-this-world universe for fans to explore, and we look forward to seeing how fans embrace both the film and JAKKS Pacific line.”

“Teaming up again with Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal Products & Experiences for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie toy line has been incredibly inspiring,” said Jeremy Sueper, VP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Together, we are working hard to bring fan-favorite characters and memorable movie moments into the home that both longtime fans and new audiences will truly enjoy. We look forward to unveiling the full line soon.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

About Nintendo + Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Migration, and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed nearly $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards.

Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 5.9 billion video games and over 860 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™.

Nintendo strives to expand the number of people who have access to its characters and worlds. Its continuing mission is to put smiles on the faces of everyone it touches with unique entertainment experiences, centered on its integrated video game hardware and software products.

About Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E)

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming®, Kidtopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

