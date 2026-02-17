Absolute Climate Launches New Certification Framework for Low-Carbon Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absolute Climate , the first independent quality assurance provider and standards developer for climate technology, today announced the launch of a new certification pathway for low-carbon products. The framework establishes a way to verify and transfer measured climate benefits from products such as low-carbon concrete, green steel, and sustainable aviation fuel through Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs), expanding access to credible, robust decarbonization claims for buyers anywhere.

“Demand for low-carbon products and services is real, but access isn’t,” said Peter Minor, CEO of Absolute Climate. “This pathway turns measured, product-level climate benefits into something companies can actually use, even when direct sourcing isn’t possible, without diluting integrity or blurring the line between reductions and removals.”

Many organizations face barriers to incorporating low-carbon materials into projects, including limited regional supply, tight timelines, and the inability to control supplier procurement decisions. Absolute Climate’s framework addresses these challenges by enabling verified product-level climate benefits to be transferred through EACs. While the physical product continues through its local market, the associated climate benefit can be purchased and exclusively claimed by a buyer elsewhere. This approach allows organizations to act on verified climate benefits even when direct sourcing is constrained by geography, timing, or procurement. It also increases capital availability for low-carbon suppliers, helping them secure financing and scale more quickly.

Absolute Climate certifies product-level climate benefits using a clear and consistent set of rules designed to ensure claims are real, measured, and made only once. Climate benefits are based on facility-level data from where the product was produced along with rigorous life cycle assessment data, and certificates are issued only after the product has passed through its normal supply chain. Each EAC represents a single, verifiable claim and will be carefully tracked through partner registries to avoid double counting and ensure atmospheric benefits are accurately represented.

The certification process is designed to reflect the type of impact a product actually delivers. Low-carbon materials reduce emissions within industrial systems and are distinct from negative emissions designed to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Absolute Climate leverages its deep experience in both negative emissions and life cycle assessment to ensure certificates accurately reflect this distinction so claims remain clear and credible.

By making product-level climate benefits verifiable and transferable, Absolute Climate is expanding the availability of important carbon management tools. This approach complements direct decarbonization efforts by enabling participation from organizations constrained by geography or supply, while keeping all claims grounded in measured evidence and atmospheric impacts.

“Decarbonization won’t happen when limited data makes it difficult to make strong, credible claims. The reward isn’t enough to overcome the risk,” Minor added. “Our certification approach fixes that by tying every claim to measured evidence and making sure it’s used once, and used correctly.”

About Absolute Climate

Absolute Climate is accelerating credible carbon removal markets through independent standards and certification. The Absolute Carbon Standard provides a science-based framework for assessing and verifying climate claims across pathways, independent of registries and credit issuance. By separating standard-setting from market participation, Absolute Climate helps ensure climate claims reflect measured outcomes rather than assumptions or market pressures.

