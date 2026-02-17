Check Point Software Earns Leader & Fast Mover Position in GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security 2025, marking the company’s third consecutive year in the top position. GigaOm recognized Check Point for its prevention-first architecture, unified cloud security platform, and consistent pace of innovation - further strengthened by the company’s Open Garden strategy, which enables a growing set of native integrations across public and private cloud environments.

“Our research shows that Check Point is maintaining a strong pace of innovation, using its core networking strengths to build a unified platform that adapts to how modern organizations operate,” said Andrew Green, analyst at GigaOm.

This year’s ranking highlights Check Point’s ability to deliver consistent, high-efficacy protection while reducing complexity for enterprises securing applications across hybrid and multicloud environments. GigaOm placed Check Point in the Innovation / Platform Play quadrant, citing the company’s unified Infinity architecture, strong prevention capabilities, and operational simplicity. Key strengths recognized include:

Advanced Threat Prevention for Cloud Applications : CloudGuard WAF’s machine-learning analysis, behavioral validation, and contextual ML were praised for accurately blocking malicious traffic, bot attacks, brute-force attempts, and scraping.



: CloudGuard WAF’s machine-learning analysis, behavioral validation, and contextual ML were praised for accurately blocking malicious traffic, bot attacks, brute-force attempts, and scraping. Automation-Driven, Business-Aligned Policy Management : The CloudGuard Controller’s ability to continuously poll cloud environments and automatically adjust network security policies was highlighted as reducing manual effort and misconfigurations.



: The CloudGuard Controller’s ability to continuously poll cloud environments and automatically adjust network security policies was highlighted as reducing manual effort and misconfigurations. Deep, Context-Rich Visibility Across Multicloud Environments: GigaOm called out Check Point’s integration with Wiz, which provides customers with a connected graph enabling faster detection of risk blind spots and prioritization of remediation.



“We are thrilled that GigaOm has once again recognized Check Point as a Leader and Fast Mover in cloud network security,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “We’re proud of this accolade, but even more excited about what it means for our customers: stronger digital trust, less complexity, and better protection for the applications that run their business.”

GigaOm recognition reinforces Check Point’s commitment to delivering strong cloud security with unified visibility, operational simplicity, and a seamless customer experience. As part of its Open Garden strategy, Check Point continues to expand choice and interoperability across the cloud ecosystem, enabling organizations to integrate best-of-breed tools without compromising on security efficacy. To explore the latest cloud security integrations available through this strategy, visit our dedicated blog post.

Download the Report

Download the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security 2025 to see how Check Point leads in prevention, operational simplicity, and cloud-native innovation.



Follow Check Point on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ), Facebook , YouTube and our blog .

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



