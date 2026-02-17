Hanwha Vision Unveils ConfigPro Tool for Centralized Device Management and Configuration

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwha Vision is releasing ConfigPro, a new device management and configuration tool for simplifying large-scale security installations. Engineered for enterprise and multi-site environments, ConfigPro lets integrators and system designers efficiently configure, manage, and maintain thousands of devices simultaneously from a centralized interface.

Built on a server-client architecture, ConfigPro reduces installation time and minimizes on-site configuration errors by enhancing device configuration prior to deployment. Processing tasks are offloaded to a server, freeing workstation resources while improving system performance and scalability across large projects.

“Configuring devices one at a time is inefficient and impractical, especially in large-scale deployments,” said Kevin Choi, product manager at Hanwha Vision. “ConfigPro is a dedicated, enterprise-grade tool that allows multiple devices to be configured simultaneously, dramatically improving speed and eliminating the headaches typically associated with surveillance system management.”





Built with Security, Designed for Scale

ConfigPro delivers an intuitive user experience optimized for bulk configuration. Users can operate ConfigPro as a standalone desktop app or connect client workstations to a centralized server for remote configuration across multiple sites. Client-server communication can be established over a local area network (LAN) or securely across remote networks via VPN or port-forwarded connections. Remote connectivity is enabled through the organization’s existing network infrastructure.

The platform is built on a hardened security foundation, with updated code and a modernized set of libraries to enhance overall system resilience.

Key Capabilities of ConfigPro Include:

Bulk Device Configuration : Simplifies repetitive tasks through tag- and group-based batch configuration of cameras and security devices.

: Simplifies repetitive tasks through tag- and group-based batch configuration of cameras and security devices. Advanced Device Management : Provides expanded access to detailed device settings, a multi-device viewer, enhanced automatic and manual device discovery, support for installing open platform applications such as WiseAI and CloudConnector, and bulk device onboarding for OnCloud.

: Provides expanded access to detailed device settings, a multi-device viewer, enhanced automatic and manual device discovery, support for installing open platform applications such as WiseAI and CloudConnector, and bulk device onboarding for OnCloud. High-Efficiency Firmware Management : Supports manual and scheduled firmware updates that can run without interrupting ongoing configuration tasks.

: Supports manual and scheduled firmware updates that can run without interrupting ongoing configuration tasks. Enterprise-grade Stability : Engineered to reliably support high device counts and large-scale, multi-location deployments.

: Engineered to reliably support high device counts and large-scale, multi-location deployments. Comprehensive Configuration Controls : Includes security settings, network configuration, streaming profiles, device system settings, certificate handling, backup and restore functions, and centralized log search and backup.

: Includes security settings, network configuration, streaming profiles, device system settings, certificate handling, backup and restore functions, and centralized log search and backup. Direct Web Viewer Access: Provides a seamless connection to individual device web interfaces from within ConfigPro.

Supporting the Full Device Lifecycle

ConfigPro supports the entire device lifecycle from pre-sales planning through long-term operations, allowing integrators to efficiently configure and manage large numbers of devices at scale.

Today, ConfigPro streamlines bulk configuration and device management during installation, providing a centralized platform for deploying and maintaining enterprise and multi-site environments.

Future enhancements will extend ConfigPro’s role both earlier and later in the lifecycle. Upcoming capabilities will allow integrators to import selected products from Hanwha Vision’s DesignPro during the design and planning phases to accelerate bulk configuration. Upcoming integration with Hanwha Vision’s HealthPro will enable ongoing device health monitoring and lifecycle services after installation. Template-based configurations will also be introduced, allowing users to save and apply custom configurations simultaneously across devices.

With ConfigPro, Hanwha Vision is transforming how large-scale surveillance systems are deployed and managed, helping organizations reduce risk and scale efficiently.

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what’s possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at www.hanwhavisionamerica.com .

