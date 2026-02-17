Opensity Solutions Launches as the Largest Tech‑Enabled Managed Services Organization for Legal, Financial & Professional Services Firms

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opensity Solutions launches as a new organization created by the combination of K2 Services, Epiq GBTS and Forrest Solutions, originally announced November 2025 , forming the largest end‑to‑end, tech‑enabled managed services organization (MSO) focused on serving the world’s most sophisticated legal, financial and professional services firms.

Opensity’s mission is clear: to be the operational and technology backbone of leading enterprises so they can focus on client work and growth. Opensity brings together 4,500+ professionals, 500+ clients and operates with $400M+ in combined annual revenue. Its operations span the globe, with employees in the U.S., Canada, India and the Philippines. This scale enables rapid deployment of technology, shared services and advancement of next‑generation capabilities across its core industries. The formation of Opensity was backed by Renovus Capital Partners, whose strategic capital will accelerate the company’s ability to invest in technology, talent and M&A to expand capabilities and market reach.

Clients benefit most directly from the structure of Opensity’s model: by consolidating fragmented vendors into a single partner and unified governance model, Opensity reduces cost‑to‑serve through automation and process redesign, improves service delivery with faster turnaround and higher accuracy and scales to support clients’ revenue-generating initiatives. Its comprehensive front, middle and back‑office platform integrates document processing, IT and technology solutions, marketing support, billing, hospitality and workplace experience services, all powered by workflow automation technology. This operating system aligns with what senior leaders value: COOs gain streamlined, scalable operations; CAOs gain governance and risk reduction; CFOs gain greater financial visibility and disciplined cost management; CHROs gain stronger employee experience and organizational enablement.

“Our launch is the culmination of a deliberate strategy to create a single, integrated MSO that can transform how legal, financial and professional services firms operate,” says Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer. “By combining deep domain expertise with modern workflow automation, AI-predictive analytics and operational intelligence, Opensity gives firms a trusted partner to run their mission‑critical operations and accelerate strategic transformation.”

“Opensity is the MSO the market has been waiting for — a company that pairs scale with technology and the governance to deliver predictable, high‑quality outcomes,” says Chris Petrini-Poli, Executive Chair of the board. “We’re working with the most senior leaders across law and professional services to reimagine operating models and capture the value of modernization at scale.”

As the premier MSO serving legal, financial and professional services organizations, Opensity partners closely with its clients to redesign operating models and supports clients as they discover sources of margin and growth.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‑enabled managed services organization serving leading law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Formed from the combination of K2 Services, Epiq GBTS and Forrest Solutions, Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Their capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com .

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in the knowledge and talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion across its sector-focused funds and other strategies. The firm’s current portfolio includes over 30 U.S.-based businesses specializing in education and training, health care services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives.

