Vocate Education Solutions Announces New Board Leadership

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocate Education Solutions (Vocate), the supporting organization of Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) and a family of mission-driven education enterprises, today announced new leadership for the Vocate Board of Trustees.

Dr. Saundra Wall Williams has been elected Chair of the Board and Hugh Campbell has been elected Vice Chair. Both leaders also serve on the UMA Board of Trustees and bring deep expertise in technology, governance and workforce development that will guide Vocate’s long-term strategy and support its mission to strengthen access to high-quality healthcare education and workforce pathways.

Dr. Williams, former Vice Chair of the UMA Board, is a nationally recognized leader in corporate governance, information technology and leadership development. With more than 25 years of experience spanning higher education, enterprise training and large‑scale technology implementation, she has held executive positions such as Senior Vice President and Chief of Information Technology, Data, Business Intelligence, Library Systems, Distance Learning and Workforce Development for the North Carolina Community College System—the third-largest community college system in the world. She currently serves as CEO of WMS Leadership Solutions and as an adjunct assistant professor at North Carolina State University.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chair to support Vocate Education Solutions and its family of brands,” said Dr. Williams. “Our evolution reflects the growing impact and reach of the organization. Vocate’s work, through UMA and its broader portfolio, plays a vital role in preparing skilled, compassionate allied healthcare professionals. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow trustees and Vocate’s leadership to advance this critical need.”

Campbell, who has also been serving on the UMA Board, brings more than two decades of experience in the technology sector, including cloud services, cybersecurity and intelligent building systems. He currently serves on the BayCare Health System Board of Trustees and is a past Chair of the Board of the CEO Council of Tampa. Campbell is Founder and Chairman of AC4S Technologies and previously served 10 years of active duty in the U.S. Army as a communications officer.

“It’s a privilege to serve as Vice Chair during this pivotal moment,” said Campbell. “We have a unique opportunity to strengthen the organization’s impact across education and workforce readiness in our local community as well as nationwide. I’m excited to support Vocate’s continued growth and innovation.”

The Vocate Board of Trustees will provide governance, oversight and strategic direction for the organization as it continues to expand its services and support the evolving needs of students, employers and the healthcare community. UMA will continue to operate under Vocate’s leadership structure, benefiting from the Board’s broader strategic perspective.

About Vocate Education Solutions



Vocate is a non-profit higher education and workforce solutions provider dedicated to closing the nation’s talent gaps in critical industries such as healthcare. Through its entities including Ultimate Medical Academy, American Institute, Nasium Training and Global Education Group, Vocate serves more than 20,000 adult learners nationwide, primarily in under-resourced populations. These learners seek the knowledge, skills and credentials needed to transition from job tracks in retail, food service and hospitality to career paths with growth potential in high-demand fields. Backed by more than 130 years of combined experience in higher learning across its institutions, Vocate delivers accessible, career-aligned programs enhanced by employer partnerships and comprehensive student support services. To date, Vocate has helped more than 100,000 graduates achieve career success through tailored, accessible education and expedited job placement support.