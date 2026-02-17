Solera Health Launches Intervention-Based Behavioral Health Network to Expand Whole-Person Care

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier digital health delivery company creating flexible solutions to seamlessly connect people to on-benefit care via health plans and employers, today announced the launch of its new Behavioral Health network. The network offers an intervention-based, whole-person approach designed to expand access, improve outcomes, and meet growing demand for behavioral and mental health support.

The need for expanded access is urgent: in 2024, approximately 62 million U.S. adults experienced a mental illness, yet nearly half did not receive treatment. This offering broadens Solera’s focus beyond traditional mental health to a comprehensive behavioral health model that recognizes the close connection between behaviors, emotional well-being, and physical health. Health plan members and employees can access the right level of support based on their individual goals and needs – from wellness and self-guided resources to virtual coaching, and future clinical care with a licensed provider.

“Behavioral health is central to whole-person care and a key driver of improved health outcomes, lower total costs of care, and improved employee productivity and work satisfaction,” said Dr. Mohammed Saeed, Solera Health’s chief medical officer. “The growing prevalence of behavioral health needs, combined with significant access challenges in traditional care settings, makes this network expansion critical. Our approach meets members where they are on their care journey and guides them to the most appropriate level of support. This creates a more flexible pathway to care that improves access to care and positions Solera to continue expanding across the full continuum of care.”

A More Holistic Behavioral Health Model

As demand for behavioral health services continues to rise, Solera’s transition from a mental health network to a behavioral health network reflects a broader, whole-person approach to care. While mental health traditionally focuses on emotional and psychological conditions like anxiety and depression, behavioral health also addresses the habits, experiences, and lifestyle factors – including stress, sleep, and daily routines – that influence both physical health and long-term outcomes.

By adopting a behavioral health framework, Solera supports integrated care rather than siloed treatment to enable:

A broader spectrum of care, from wellness and education to condition management and future clinical services

Improved support for comorbidities that often accompany chronic conditions

Expanded access through digital, alternative sites of care that complement traditional brick-and-mortar services



Rather than matching members to a single solution based on an initial assessment, Solera's intervention-based approach identifies where individuals are in their care journey and provides access to resources that address current gaps. This means support can evolve alongside members' changing needs – whether they're beginning to explore wellness options, actively managing a condition like diabetes or obesity, or transitioning between levels of care. The approach also enables complementary behavioral health support across Solera's condition networks, recognizing that stress, sleep, and lifestyle factors directly impact outcomes for chronic conditions.

Launch Partners: Calm Health and Lyra Health

The Solera Behavioral Health network launches with two leading partners: Calm Health and Lyra Health, whose proven clinical models and significant scale strengthen Solera's ecosystem.

Calm Health, developed by Calm, the #1 sleep and meditation app, is an evidence-based, digital mental health solution that guides individuals to the right support and keeps them engaged along the way. Developed by psychologists with specialized expertise, Calm Health programs, tailored to individual needs, empower users to address specific mental health and wellness goals and navigate various aspects of their health journey with specialized, clinically-informed guidance and Calm’s meditation and wellness library.

Lyra Health is the leading provider of workforce mental health benefits, serving more than 20 million people globally through direct employer contracts and more than 100 million through health plan and partner relationships. Through Lyra Empower, its AI-powered integrated platform, Lyra connects members to the largest global network of evidence-based mental health providers while delivering actionable insights to benefit leaders. Extensive peer-reviewed research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast and results in a 26% annual reduction in overall healthcare claims costs.

Together, Calm Health and Lyra Health enable a seamless progression of care – from wellness tools and self-guided resources to structured coaching and condition management – with support that can evolve as member needs change.

Available Now

Solera’s Behavioral Health Network is available immediately to both new and existing customers, enabling health plans and employers to offer expanded behavioral health capabilities as part of their digital health strategy.



