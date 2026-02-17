$555+ Mn AI in Patient Scheduling Software Market Forecast to 2033 Featuring Veradigm, Epic Systems, Hyro, Assort Health, Notable, Voiceoc, Zocdoc, Relatient, and UnityAI

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Patient Scheduling Software Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in patient scheduling software market size was estimated at USD 63.04 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 555.09 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.64% from 2025 to 2033

Growing need to reduce administrative inefficiencies and improve healthcare resource utilization, rapid digital transformation across healthcare systems, and the rise of telehealth and value-based care models are some factors contributing to market growth.







In addition, rising patient volumes, chronic disease burden, and increasing emphasis on patient-centric care and convenience contribute to market growth. The adoption of AI in patient scheduling software is primarily driven by the need to reduce administrative inefficiencies and improve healthcare resource utilization. Traditional manual scheduling systems often lead to bottlenecks, double bookings, and extended patient wait times. AI-powered platforms optimize appointment allocation by analyzing real-time provider availability, patient preferences, and clinical urgency.

This results in higher operational efficiency, reduced no-show rates, and improved patient throughput. In addition, due to the rising patient volumes, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting AI scheduling systems to streamline workflows. For instance, in February 2025, Innovaccer introduced "Agents of Care," a suite of AI agents for healthcare providers that automate low-value healthcare administrative tasks like appointment scheduling, protocol intake, referral management, and patient inquiries.



Moreover, increasing emphasis on enhancing patient experience through digital engagement and convenience propels the growth of the AI in patient scheduling software industry. Patients increasingly expect seamless self-service options such as online booking and real-time rescheduling, similar to experiences in other consumer industries. AI scheduling systems facilitate this by offering patient-friendly portals and mobile applications with intelligent recommendations based on prior visits, treatment timelines, and provider availability.

These solutions improve patient satisfaction, encourage adherence to follow-up care, and foster trust in healthcare providers. For instance, in May 2025, Epic Systems introduced a conversational AI tool that enables patients to schedule appointments via SMS without logging into a portal or waiting on hold. The AI assistant initiates scheduling conversations, offers appointment slots, confirms bookings, and provides MyChart links for details or virtual check-in.



The rise of telehealth and value-based care models highlights the increasing use of AI in patient scheduling software. Virtual care platforms depend on intelligent scheduling systems to manage a high volume of digital appointments while coordinating providers across different geographies and time zones.

Similarly, value-based care models necessitate precise scheduling to minimize delays in care, ensure timely interventions, and optimize patient outcomes. For instance, in July 2025, Rush University System for Health launched Rush Connect+, a national direct-to-consumer telehealth membership offering 24/7 virtual urgent care. The service includes access to a human assistant for scheduling appointments and answering questions, AI-powered chatbots, symptom checkers, and same-day specialty care in eight areas.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.04 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $555.09 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global



