AutoScheduler.AI and The New Warehouse Unveil the “Missing Link” to Warehouse Efficiency 

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, today announced a live webinar in partnership with The New Warehouse. The session will delve into the findings of their comprehensive new industry report: “The Missing Link to Resource Utilization.”

AutoScheduler.AI partnered with The New Warehouse to address a critical industry blind spot. While operations teams frequently discuss labor utilization and equipment efficiency, the report reveals that few organizations capture meaningful, actionable data on how those resources are deployed, or underused, across daily operations. To address this gap, the companies surveyed warehouse and distribution operations leaders to understand better how companies are measuring resource utilization today, where bottlenecks are most common, and what separates top-performing facilities from the rest.

The Multi-Million Dollar Blind Spot

Since 2021, industrial rent has skyrocketed by 44% and labor costs have climbed over 40%. Most warehouses are operating in a "Gray Zone"—having the necessary people and space but lacking the orchestration to make them work in harmony.

"Operations leaders keep asking: 'Why do we feel constrained even when we have the resources?'" says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "The complexity of modern warehousing has created a massive blind spot. Orchestration isn't just a buzzword anymore; it’s the only way to unlock the potential of the assets you’re already paying for."

The webinar, “Warehouse Orchestration: The Missing Link to Resource Utilization,” will take place on March 5 at 12:00 PM ET. Attendees will receive a detailed breakdown of the report’s key findings, including trends around labor and equipment utilization, systemic inefficiencies, and strategies used by leading operations teams to overcome execution barriers through orchestration.

The live session will explore:

The Tracking Paradox: Why 100% of surveyed leaders track labor yet still rank it as their most underutilized asset.

The "Gray Zone": Why tracking your assets in a WMS or on spreadsheets isn't the same as optimizing them.

The Real Bottlenecks: The top barriers preventing better resource management and why siloed systems and a lack of internal ownership are the biggest culprits.

The Orchestration Solution: How transitioning from manual planning to AI-driven warehouse orchestration unlocks hidden productivity.

Real-World Results: A case study of a global food & beverage manufacturer that used a Warehouse Decision Agent to increase facility productivity by 9-14% and improve product flow by 35%.



Webinar Details

Title: Warehouse Orchestration: The Missing Link to Resource Utilization

Date: March 5, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Registration Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/YpC45pGjMxgs

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI .

About The New Warehouse

The New Warehouse is a leading digital publication and podcast dedicated to covering the latest trends, technologies, and best practices shaping warehousing, distribution, and supply chain operations. Through interviews, events, and industry research, The New Warehouse provides insights that help operations leaders navigate a rapidly evolving logistics landscape. For more information, visit: https://thenewwarehouse.com/.