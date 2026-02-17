CAI Advances Business Outcomes with AI Strategies into 2026

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, closed 2025 with nearly $1.4 billion in revenue, sustaining a five-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 10%. The firm welcomed new clients and partners, launched innovative solutions and advanced philanthropic engagements made possible by its global workforce of over 9,000 associates.

“Success isn’t static, it evolves with new opportunities while remaining grounded in clear goals,” said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. “We consistently raise the bar on efficiency and collaboration, deepening the impact for our clients, our colleagues and the communities we serve. Last year, we demonstrated what’s possible when purpose and performance are in lockstep.”

Strategic Solutions and Technology Innovations

Public Sector portfolio experienced over 14% growth driven by strategic partnerships for clients:

CAI’s Service Desk delivers AI-powered, 24/7 IT incident support. With partner integrations, including Talkdesk® Customer Experience Automation™ and ServiceNow® Major Incident Management, common and complex issues are resolved with reduced wait times, enhancing the user experience. Leveraging Talkdesk in Service Desk attributed to CAI earning the Talkdesk CX Innovators Award for Ultimate Innovator.

Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing organization serving over 50,000 government, education and nonprofit entities expanded its partnership with CAI to streamline procurement processes, enabling public sector entities to access competitive contracts, acquire skilled talent and optimize budgets to better serve their communities.

Commercial portfolio attained success within workforce services and IT service management:

CAI filled 14% more staffing positions year-over-year, driven by higher demand for skilled talent across various sectors and new clients, including a major manufacturing organization. CAI scaled its staffing solutions to meet clients’ evolving needs, ensuring timely fulfillment of open roles and delivering impactful workforce services.

A state’s department of revenue reduced helpdesk call volume to 61% within the first 2.5 weeks of launching a Virtual Agent implemented by CAI. The agent, and other integrated technology, enabled users to resolve IT issues reliably and efficiently with a more comfortable user experience.

Accompanying client results, CAI launched its cyber insurance assessment to evaluate organizations’ cybersecurity postures across 15 critical categories. The assessment, aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0, empowers companies to bolster cyber resilience. Reinforced by its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification, CAI ensures the highest levels of security for associates and clients in an evolving digital landscape.

Community Engagement

CAI deepened its commitment to corporate social responsibility, contributing over $8 million globally to initiatives aligned with its five pillars of support: Accessible Education, Helping Families Thrive, Food Accessibility, Neurodiversity and Sustainability. Its philanthropic efforts include:

Salvaggio Academy: Offers underserved students a K-5, tuition-paid high quality, holistic education to inspire curiosity and creativity. Over ten years since its founding, the academy enrolls approximately 75 students annually.

Offers underserved students a K-5, tuition-paid high quality, holistic education to inspire curiosity and creativity. Over ten years since its founding, the academy enrolls approximately 75 students annually. CAI United Holiday Rent Assist Program: Provides families with financial assistance for housing costs during the holidays in partnership with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Provides families with financial assistance for housing costs during the holidays in partnership with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Month of Giving: Raises awareness and funds for a select nonprofit. CAI raised $150,000 for Feeding America, the beneficiary of the initiative, to help provide 1.5 million meals for people facing hunger in the US.

Raises awareness and funds for a select nonprofit. CAI raised $150,000 for Feeding America, the beneficiary of the initiative, to help provide 1.5 million meals for people facing hunger in the US. SOS Children’s Villages Pilipinas: Provides care to children in need in the Philippines. CAI’s donation covered healthcare, school and food expenses for 89 children.

CAI’s dedication to community impact was recognized with a Gold Globee® Award for Achievement in the Business Philanthropist Company of the Year category.

Awards and Certifications

In addition to the honors listed above, CAI was recognized with a total of 13 awards and certifications, including:

Best in Biz: Bronze for Best Place to Work

Bronze for Best Place to Work Disability:IN: 100 score on the Disability Index

100 score on the Disability Index Forbes: Best Employers for New Grads

Best Employers for New Grads OnCon Icon Awards : Top 50 Information Security Team and Top 50 Marketing Team

: Top 50 Information Security Team and Top 50 Marketing Team Stevie ® Awards: Gold for Best Technical Support Solution in Computer Services and Bronze for Great Employers in Business and Professional Services

Gold for Best Technical Support Solution in Computer Services and Bronze for Great Employers in Business and Professional Services Top Employers Institute: Top Employer certification in the United States

