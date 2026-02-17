Mondelēz International Showcases Structurally Stronger Business and Confidence in Reaccelerating Profitable Growth at 2026 CAGNY Conference

Leading portfolio of iconic chocolate, biscuit and baked snack brands well positioned to capture growth in snacking occasions around the world

Strong action plans to step-change growth in Developed Markets while continuing to drive robust momentum in Emerging Markets

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today will showcase its commitment to long-term value creation, driven by its global portfolio of iconic snack brands, at the 2026 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van De Put and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella will provide insights into the Company’s strategic priorities, action plans to reignite growth in Developed Markets, and continued momentum in Emerging Markets.

“Our strong foundation of consumer-loved brands, attractive categories and a diversified global footprint provide confidence in our ability to deliver consistent growth, resilience and returns,” Van de Put said. “Year after year, consumer research demonstrates that snacking remains the most dynamic and resilient space in food. By making significant and sustained investments to drive superior value, on-trend innovation and breakthrough activations, we’re confident that we can reaccelerate growth in Developed Markets while building upon our winning recipe in Emerging Markets.”

Delivering a Proven Growth Algorithm

Mondelēz International will reaffirm its long-term growth algorithm of 3 to 5 percent organic net revenue growth, high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth and more than $3 billion in free cash flow. While 2025 performance was impacted by unprecedented cocoa input cost inflation, the Company delivered solid top-line growth and strong free cash flow while continuing to reinvest in its brands and capabilities, demonstrating the resilience of its portfolio, footprint and categories.

“We’re confident that the critical investments and strategic choices we made throughout the past year have positioned our Company to generate significant and lasting value,” Zaramella said. “Our long-term fundamentals remain strong across categories, geographies, brands and capital allocation. At the same time, we have clear action plans to deliver improved volumes and return our Developed Markets to their normal cadence of profitable growth, while continuing to drive momentum in our Emerging Markets.”

Today’s CAGNY presentation will focus on four key areas of the Company’s strategy:

Continuing progress on portfolio reshaping to increase exposure to the enduring, resilient core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks, which today account for approximately 80 percent of net revenues, with a clear path toward 90 percent over time

Elevating performance in Developed Markets, with a focus on execution in U.S. biscuits and restoring consumption growth in Europe chocolate, supported by long-term, structural actions to improve cocoa supply resilience

Expanding a scaled, volume-led growth engine in Emerging Markets, leveraging a local-first operating model, advantaged route-to-market capabilities and significant headroom across priority markets including China, India, Brazil and Mexico

Unlocking value through strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation, supporting brand reinvestment and growth-accretive, bolt-on M&A, while maintaining balance sheet flexibility

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

