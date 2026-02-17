Autosana Raises $3.2M as First Agentic QA Platform for iOS, Android and Web Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autosana , the first agentic QA platform for iOS, Android, and web apps, announced today it has raised $3.2M in funding from Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Phosphor Capital, DeVC, 468 Capital and angel investors including Paul Graham, YC alumni, and executives at companies like Meta, Netflix, Coinbase, and Robinhood. Autosana will use the funds to build out their engineering and growth teams and further develop the platform.

The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Yuvan Sundrani and Jason Steinberg , friends since middle school who have been building businesses together for years. They saw a major gap in the QA market for mobile apps while they were at their previous mobile app startups and built Autosana to address that need for both enterprises and startups.

“With how fast coding agents are evolving, QA is being left behind – there's no solution to truly close that gap,” said Yuvan Sundrani, Co-Founder of Autosana. “Autosana is replacing manual QA and brittle test scripts with agentic testing that evolves as products grow – we’ve experienced this problem so many times, it sucks.”

Autosana is the first agentic QA platform, closing the loop between development cycles, fundamentally supercharging QA with AI. With Autosana, AI agents think and act like real engineers to catch any issues before they reach end users. Customers simply describe their test flows in natural language and Autosana’s AI agents automatically deliver results in a fraction of the time. No coding is required and it integrates seamlessly with existing workflows.

“We are proud to be saving our customers tens of thousands of dollars, significantly cutting deployment times and catching bugs before releases go into production,” said Jason Steinberg, Co-Founder of Autosana. “Uv and I are super excited to be backed by leaders in AI, QA, and the mobile app space, and we’ll use the funds to quickly grow our team and meet the strong demand we’re seeing from both enterprises and startups to better automate the entire QA process.”

Autosana powers QA for apps serving 100M+ daily active users and has been growing revenue by over 100% each month on average since launching in June 2025.

“Mobile QA is one of those ‘everyone feels it’ problems, and it’s gotten worse as release cycles speed up,” said Kulveer Taggar of Phosphor Capital. “Autosana is tackling the hardest part first, which is mobile as there is a real infrastructure moat there that most teams underestimate. I’m very impressed with how effectively Yuvan and Jason have addressed this problem and how quickly they’ve been able to execute for their customers.”

