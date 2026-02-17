One in Four Americans Can’t Name Their Retirement Provider as Dormant Accounts Surge

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by PensionBee reveals a growing disconnect between Americans and their retirement savings: 25% of U.S. adults cannot confidently name the institution that manages their retirement. This lack of awareness coincides with a sharp rise in "forgotten" accounts. PensionBee estimates that more than 30% of workplace accounts, such as 401(k)s and 403(b)s, are now dormant, a significant jump from 21% in 2012.

“Once you choose to leave a 401(k) behind, it becomes much harder to track fees and investments, or to get help with your accounts,” said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee. “It is difficult to make informed decisions about your retirement if you don’t know where your money is held.”

Where Savers Turn for Help

The nationally representative survey* of 1,000 U.S. retirement savers highlights a reliance on traditional sources for information, despite the rise of new technology:

40% consult their account provider directly when they have questions

consult their account provider directly when they have questions 28% ask their current employer

ask their current employer 6% seek advice from friends or family

seek advice from friends or family Only 4% use AI for retirement queries

Most Americans "Set and Forget" Retirement

While 57% of respondents review their asset allocation quarterly, a significant portion of the population is disengaged:

31% check their money only once or twice a year.

check their money only once or twice a year. 9% "never" review their allocation or do so only every three years.

"never" review their allocation or do so only every three years. 55% have never consolidated old accounts, leaving savings scattered across multiple providers.



“Active engagement is one of the best ways to remain on track for a happy retirement,” added Savova. “Periodic health checks can help you minimize the likelihood of paying too much in fees and make sure your accounts are well allocated against your timeline.”

Without regular intervention, left-behind accounts face two major risks:

Asset misallocation: Portfolios can become too aggressive or conservative over time, deviating from a saver’s actual risk tolerance and timeline. Checking in every few months can help prevent this. Automatic rollover: Dormant accounts at or under the $7,000 threshold face the additional risk of being automatically rolled over into a Safe Harbor IRA. These cash-like vehicles may stagnate or shrink rather than grow with the market.

Survey Methodology*

Participation Details: An online survey was gathered and sent out by email to respondents between December 22nd, 2025, and January 14th, 2026. The survey represents a total of 1,000 American retirement savers age 18 and older. The sample was provided by Attest , a research panel company. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. ‍Participation in the survey was voluntary. Respondents were free to decline participation or skip any questions they chose not to answer. Participants were not required to be PensionBee clients to participate and did not receive compensation for participation.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages $10 billion in assets and serves over 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.

Media contact:

Adela McVicar

SR PR Manager

adela.mcvicar@pensionbee.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f186e37-a7f7-401a-9d1d-28e63f2396d9