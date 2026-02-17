Sologenic and Coreum Communities Join tx as Part of a Unified RWA Ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a community vote, Sologenic and Coreum foundations today announced that their communities are joining tx , a U.S.-based unified operating system and marketplace for tokenized real-world assets. tx is launching a single ecosystem that combines technology, regulatory compliance, and product, and is slated to go live in early March 2026.

The transition involves a rare move, migrating the Sologenic (SOLO) and Coreum (COREUM) tokens to a single utility token, providing streamlined liquidity and a simplified experience for both communities. This migration was first proposed via on-chain governance on the Coreum Mainnet, reaching a positive verdict with 87.22% of ‘yes’ votes marking a unique community-approved unification of ecosystems and tokens in Web3, executed with deliberate planning and coordination across stakeholders.



The community’s strong support for the merger demonstrates the promise of tokenization, reflecting an alignment with the tx vision, enthusiasm for aligning with a U.S.-based platform, and showcases powerful momentum for both the business and broader industry.

tx’s goal is to make tokenization repeatable, standardized, and globally accessible. As assets increasingly migrate on-chain, the tx infrastructure ensures issuers benefit from reduced friction, cross-market interoperability, and robust liquidity. With regulated functions executed solely by regulated-entity partners in the U.S. and abroad, tx ensures its platform remains in lockstep with evolving tokenization regulations. By bridging the gap between fintech experimentation and compliant, scalable capital markets, tx is building the foundation for finance’s future.

“Blockchains have already proved speed and programmability, but adoption stalled when projects couldn’t address regulatory mandates or fend off aggressive enforcement,” says tx Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer, Ashley Ebersole. “The rules aren’t a mystery, but how they are applied hasn’t always been completely clear. What has been missing is a platform that unites infrastructure with regulatory compliance. That’s tx.”

“tx is the moment where our past work becomes one clear vision, one direction, and one platform capable of leading the tokenization era,” said tx CEO Mike McCluskey. “Our community stayed loyal through every chapter, and now we’re entering the phase where it all comes together, not as Sologenic or Coreum, but as a unified force building the future of on-chain value.”

In another strategic move, tx is establishing itself as a U.S.-based platform, reflecting growing regulatory clarity and positioning the project for institutional adoption and venture capital investment. This structure provides investors and partners with a clear, compliant, and institution-ready narrative.

Further details on the conversion process from SOLO and COREUM tokens to TX tokens can be found here and will continually be updated on the tx.org website FAQ section. Additionally, news related to the phased rollout of tx.market will be released in the coming weeks.

About Coreum: Coreum is a 3rd-generation, ISO20022 compliant layer-1 blockchain designed for enterprises of any size. As an Enterprise-Grade Blockchain (EGB), Coreum introduces a new layer of programmability with 'Smart Tokens', enabling robust use cases through WASM-based smart contracts, including tokenized Real World Assets (RWA) and Neobanking applications.

About Sologenic: Founded in 2020, Sologenic is a leader in tokenization, offering on-demand solutions for institutional and retail markets. Its advanced trading infrastructure supports blockchain-native assets, stablecoins, and soon, tokenized securities, bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

tx is the unified operating system and marketplace for real-world assets. Headquartered in the United States, tx facilitates the digital issuance, trading, and settlement of tokenized assets through a global network of regulated partners. Running on enterprise-grade blockchain rails, tx delivers the speed, security, and compliance that capital markets require.

