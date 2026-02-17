ITS connects Kyrgyz broker Royal Pure Gold as its 20th broker partner and continues its global expansion

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Astana (Kazakhstan), 17 February.- Kyrgyz broker Royal Pure Gold has signed a trading access agreement with the international trading platform ITS, giving Kyrgyz investors access to international securities. Royal Pure Gold has become the 20th broker on the ITS platform.

Royal Pure Gold is a Kyrgyz investment company founded in 2017. It provides access to trading on the world’s largest stock exchanges. The company holds a license for brokerage, dealership, and trust management of investment assets, issued by the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, and is a trading participant on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange.

Last month, the company, founded in 2024, recorded a total of USD 1.6 billion in transactions in January 2026 alone.

The agreement was signed on February 16, 2026, in Bishkek, during a media briefing on “Key Trends in the Development of the Kyrgyz Stock Market.” The connection expands ITS’s geographic reach in Central Asia and gives Royal Pure Gold clients the ability to trade thousands of international securities.

“Connecting Royal Pure Gold is an important step in developing our presence in Central Asia. We’re seeing growing interest in international markets among the region’s investors, and we’ll continue to expand our network of broker partners to provide access to high-quality financial instruments,” said Chingiz Kanapyanov, CEO of ITS.

“The partnership with ITS opens up new opportunities for our clients to diversify their portfolios and invest in leading global companies. This is a significant event for the development of the Kyrgyz Stock Market and enhances the financial capability of our investors,” said Arstanbek Abdikaparov, CEO of Royal Pure Gold.

ITS is a trading platform operating under the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre. ITS offers investors more than 3,200 global market instruments listed in the U.S. and Kazakhstan. Among the unique products developed by ITS are exchange-traded funds based on proprietary indexes, as well as the opportunity to trade shares of companies going public, before the start of trading in New York.

ITS is an international liquidity hub. Central to ITS's business model are the principles of best execution and smart order routing technology. These principles enable investors to execute securities transactions at the best available prices across global financial markets, regardless of transaction volume. This technology ensures that the liquidity for foreign securities on ITS matches that of leading international platforms where these securities are traded.

Clients are professional securities market participants from Kazakhstan and other countries – financial intermediaries accredited or registered with the AIFC. Retail and corporate investors gain access to trading through financial intermediaries – brokers and banks.

In 2025, ITS achieved record results: total trading volume exceeded $14 billion, 70 times the 2024 figure. The number of investors with trading access exceeded 1.2 million. The platform hosts 20 participants from seven countries: Kazakhstan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, and South Africa.

ITS also calculates its own indexes: the ITS World index (ITSW) and the ITS Shariah index (ITSS).

Trading of the first ETF in Central Asia and Caucasus, pegged to the performance of ITS’s own index – ITS World (ticker: ITSW), began on ITS in November 2024, providing a wide range of investors with a convenient and balanced instrument for investing and trading with a low entry threshold. In January 2025, the ETF lineup expanded with the introduction of a fund based on the ITS Shariah Index.

Also, at the press breakfast, ITS Managing Director Alexander Diakovsky presented the ITS Shariah ETF (ITSS ETF), the first Shariah index exchange-traded fund in Central Asia and the Caucasus. Islamic finance expert Akzhigit Kokoyev, a member of the ITS Shariah Supervisory Board, discussed the growing global popularity of Islamic finance, while Pavel Pakhomov, Director of Analytics at ITS, provided an overview of global markets.

More than 3,200 international securities are available on ITS, including over 300 ETFs, stocks, and depositary receipts. International securities listed on ITS are included in the largest global indexes and cover most sectors of the world economy.

The ITS trading session lasts almost 18 hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. Astana time.

This extended session enables investors to manage their portfolios more effectively by responding quickly to corporate and economic events.

ITS will continue to expand its partner network in the region, enabling it to attract more investors and increase trading liquidity.





