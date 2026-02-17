Air Canada Expands its Mexico Presence with New Montréal-Guadalajara Route and 18% More Capacity this Summer to Sought After Destinations, Supporting Canada’s Trade Diversification

New year-round flights to Guadalajara from Montréal starts June 2026

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announced it is strategically expanding its summer schedule to Mexico with 18 per cent more seat capacity over last summer. While Canada and Mexico are deepening ties, the airline is further strengthening its schedule to Mexico to support growing travel to and from Mexico. Highlights of Air Canada’s Mexican network growth include the addition of new, year-round flights from Montréal to Guadalajara, as well as increased frequencies to Cancún, Monterrey, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta, four in-demand destinations with Canadians and international travellers alike. Flights are available for purchase now at aircanada.com.





“We continue to expand Air Canada’s far-reaching and diversified global network with improved connectivity between our hubs and cities across Mexico. Since 1954, Mexico has been an important part of our global network, and this summer, Air Canada’s added capacity will further reinforce the long-standing tourism and commercial ties between our two countries. Taking advantage of growing passenger and cargo demand strength, new service between Montréal and Guadalajara will be offered year-round and we will increase capacity to other sought after destinations across the country,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo at Air Canada.

“Air travel facilitates tourism, trade and connectivity, and Mexico is part of Air Canada’s larger Latin America strategy of enabling fast, convenient passenger and cargo connections through our Canadian gateways to our comprehensive network across all six inhabited continents. We are proud to deliver compelling opportunities for our customers and Aeroplan Members to travel and ship cargo from almost anywhere in the world to Mexico,” concluded Mr. Galardo.

“As Canada leads one of the most important Team Canada Trade Missions in Canadian history, we are focused on helping Canadian businesses reach new markets and create new partnerships. Announcements like this one by Air Canada will further strengthen Canada-Mexico ties and enable our two countries to do even more business together,” stated The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy.

“As Canadian companies look to diversify trade and build new partnerships, direct connections matter,” said Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “Air Canada’s new direct route and expanded capacity across a range of others for Summer 2026 will make it easier for business leaders, entrepreneurs, tourists and investors to deepen relationships and pursue opportunities between our growing economies. Stronger connectivity helps turn ambition into real economic outcomes for communities in both countries.”

Air Canada’s flights to Mexico feature premium and economy cabins, free beer, wine, premium Canadian snacks, and complementary award-winning inflight entertainment for all customers, plus fast, free Wi-Fi for all Aeroplan Members*.

New Montréal-Guadalajara flights**:

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation Starts AC1393 Montréal (YUL) Guadalajara (GDL) 17:00 20:55 Tue, Thu, Sat Jun 2, 2026 AC1392 Guadalajara (GDL) Montréal (YUL) 08:05 15:30 Wed, Fri, Sun Jun 3, 2026



Increased capacity for Summer 2026:

Route Increase compared to summer 2025 Montréal-Cancún 4 additional flights: increasing to 11 weekly flights from 7 weekly flights in 2025 Toronto-Monterrey 1 additional flight: Increasing to 4 weekly flights from 3 weekly flights in 2025 Vancouver-Mexico City 4 additional flights: increasing to 11 flights per week starting Jun. 27 Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta 1 additional flight: Increasing to 2 weekly flights from 1 weekly flight in 2025

*Sponsored by Bell

**Schedule times are subject to change

Air Canada’s presence in Mexico

Air Canada first flew to Mexico in 1954 when flights were routed from Montréal and Toronto to Tampa to Mexico City.

Today, Air Canada connects Canada and Mexico year-round, increasing to 30 non-stop flights from eight Canadian cities to 11 destinations in Mexico during the peak winter season.

In addition to direct flights between Canada and Mexico, Air Canada conveniently connects Mexico globally to Europe and Asia through its hubs in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver.

For Summer 2026, Air Canada plans to operate ten daily flights from our three global hubs to 5 destinations in Mexico, representing 1,700 daily seats one-way, and an 18 per cent increase in seat capacity compared to Summer 2025.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.



