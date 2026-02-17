GRI Bio CEO, Marc Hertz, Featured in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Access the “What This Means” segment here

LA JOLLA, CA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment.

As part of the segment, Marc Hertz, PhD, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of GRI Bio, discussed important insights from the Company’s recently reported additional positive Phase 2a data in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), including a series of compelling biomarker results that demonstrate improvements in key drivers of fibrosis and lung repair.

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an RARβγ agonist shown to inhibit the activity of key immune cells, like iNKT cell activity, and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.



