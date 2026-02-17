Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Bayer, GE HealthCare, Fresenius Kabi, Bracco, Guerbet, Lantheus

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (CT/ X-ray, Ultrasound), Product (Iodinated Contrast Media, Microbubble), End-use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peripheral vascular imaging contrast media market size was estimated at USD 499.77 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 768.82 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2025 to 2033.

The market growth is attributed to the rising global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), peripheral artery disease (PAD), and diabetes-related vascular complications, which are increasing the demand for accurate diagnostic imaging.







The growing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, such as CT angiography, MR angiography, and digital subtraction angiography, enhances the need for advanced contrast agents providing high vascular visibility and improved safety profiles. Technological advancements, including low-osmolar and iso-osmolar iodinated contrast media, as well as gadolinium-based agents with reduced nephrotoxicity risks, enhance diagnostic precision and expand clinical applications. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding diagnostic imaging infrastructure in emerging economies, and supportive government screening programs for early detection of vascular disorders are accelerating market growth.



The rising prevalence of the aging population across various countries is expected to drive market growth. The older population is at higher risk of developing peripheral vascular or peripheral artery disease. According to data published by the Population Reference Bureau in January 2024, the number of individuals in America aged 65 and older is anticipated to rise by 47% from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. The 65-and-older age group's share of the overall population is estimated to increase from 17% to 23%. Aging is considered to be the most significant risk factor for vascular and chronic diseases. The rising geriatric population is expected to increase susceptibility toward chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders and other lifestyle disorders, which increases the risk of developing peripheral artery disease.



The rising adoption of imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for diagnosing and treating conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) is projected to drive market growth. Several studies are currently being conducted to evaluate these imaging modalities in the context of PAD diagnosis and detection. For instance, an article published by BIBA Medical in May 2024 highlights research at the University of Twente and Rijnstate Hospital in the Netherlands investigating ultrafast contrast-enhanced ultrasound for blood flow quantification in PAD patients after endovascular treatment. Initial findings suggest that this innovative technique may offer a promising imaging alternative. The increasing number of research activities focusing on evaluating new imaging modalities for diagnosing and treating PAD is anticipated to boost market growth.



Furthermore, the demand for medical imaging has consistently increased over recent years, driven by technological advancements, an aging population, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and vascular diseases. A study published by the National Library of Medicine in October 2023 reports that nearly 40 million MRI scans are conducted annually in the U.S. In addition, European countries such as England are also widely adopting these modalities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $499.77 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $768.82 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Details of primary research

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Burden of Peripheral Artery Disease

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand For Medical Imaging

3.2.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of Aging Population

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Complications Associated With the Use Of Contrast Agent During Procedures

3.2.2.2. High Cost Associated With Angiography Procedures

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.3.1. Rising Number Of Clinical Trials

3.2.3.2. Growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders

3.2.3.3. Increasing Regulatory Approvals and Launches Among Developed Countries

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.2.4.1. Shortage Of Contrast Media

3.3. Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: Modality Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Global Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Modality, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. CT/ X-ray

4.4.1. CT/ X-ray market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.6. Ultrasound



Chapter 5. Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Global Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Iodinated Contrast Media

5.4.1. Iodinated contrast media market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

5.6. Microbubble



Chapter 6. Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Global Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.6. Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Peripheral Vascular Imaging Contrast Media Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Modality, Product, and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. New Product Launches

8.5.5. Research And Development

8.5.6. Company Profiles

Bayer

GE HealthCare

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA) USA, LLC (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)

Bracco

Guerbet

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

