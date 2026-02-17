Cut Flower Packaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 - Growing Demand Across Retail and E-commerce Channels, Supported by Expanding Floriculture Trade Worldwide

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flower Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Jute), Product (Sleeves, Wrapping Sheets, Boxes & Carton, Poles, Bags, Metal Stands) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cut flower packaging market size was estimated at USD 9.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.81 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2033.

The global cut flower packaging industry is driven by the growing demand for fresh flowers across retail and e-commerce channels, supported by expanding floriculture trade worldwide.







In addition, rising consumer preference for sustainable and visually appealing packaging solutions enhances market growth. Flowers are central to celebrations such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and corporate events, fueling steady demand for protective and aesthetic packaging solutions.

The expansion of the event management and wedding industries, particularly in regions such as the Asia Pacific and North America, has amplified this need. For instance, according to the Government of India, India's wedding industry stands as the world's second-largest, hosting around 10.0 million weddings annually and commanding an estimated market size of USD 130.0 billion per year, positioning it as the fourth-largest industry in the country. This outlook drives bulk demand for cut flowers and decorative floral packaging. Similarly, florists and retailers in Western countries rely heavily on customized packaging, such as sleeves, wraps, and boxes, to enhance visual appeal and maintain freshness during transportation and display.



The rapid expansion of online flower delivery services has significantly influenced the market. E-commerce players such as 1-800-Flowers, Interflora, and Bloom & Wild are investing in innovative, durable, and temperature-resistant packaging to ensure safe delivery of delicate flowers to consumers' doorsteps.

Packaging solutions now incorporate moisture-retaining materials, ventilation features, and corrugated protective inserts to prevent damage and dehydration during shipping. The convenience of ordering flowers online, combined with last-mile delivery optimization, has increased the global circulation of packaged flowers, driving demand for lightweight, recyclable, and cost-effective packaging formats suitable for courier transport.



Sustainability has become a defining trend in the cut flower packaging industry. Growing environmental awareness and regulations restricting single-use plastics have pushed manufacturers toward biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials. Brands are increasingly adopting paper-based wraps, plant-based films, and water-soluble coatings to replace conventional plastic packaging. For instance, European packaging suppliers have introduced compostable cellophane made from wood pulp and starch-based bioplastics to meet the EU's circular economy goals. These eco-conscious initiatives not only help brands comply with environmental policies but also enhance their market appeal among eco-aware consumers, particularly in premium floral retail segments.



Innovations in packaging technology are further driving the growth of the cut flower packaging industry. Advanced materials that offer better breathability, humidity control, and ethylene absorption are increasingly being used to extend the shelf life of flowers during storage and transportation. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), anti-fog films, and moisture control sachets help maintain optimal conditions for flower freshness.

For example, Dutch exporters, the largest players in the global flower trade, utilize temperature-controlled corrugated boxes with integrated hydration systems to preserve blooms during long-haul shipments. Such technological progress enables suppliers to reduce waste, enhance product quality, and cater to international markets, reinforcing the industry's global expansion.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

1.7. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2024 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Cut Flower Packaging Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Manufacturing/Technology Trends

3.3.2. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

4.2.1. Paper & Paperboard

4.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Plastic

4.2.3. Jute

4.2.4. Metal

4.2.5. Others



Chapter 5. Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.2.1. Sleeves

5.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Wrapping Sheets

5.2.3. Boxes & Carton

5.2.4. Bags

5.2.5. Poles

5.2.6. Metal Stands



Chapter 6. Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Strategy Mapping

7.5.1. Expansions

7.5.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

7.5.3. Collaborations

7.5.4. New Product Launches

7.5.5. Others



Chapter 8. Company Listing (Overview, Financial Performance, Product Overview)

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Financial Performance

8.3. Product Benchmarking

Smurfit Westrock

Stora Enso

DS Smith

Mondi

UFlex Limited

PakFactory

Tycoon Packaging

AROO Company

Smart Packaging Solutions

Nature-Pack

Packman Packaging

Flamingo Holland Inc.

GleePackaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8dnmo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment