Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering





MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) is announcing the launch of the roadshow for its initial public offering of common shares of beneficial interest. RVI has filed a registration statement on Form N-2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 40,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest at an expected initial public offering price of $25 per share. The offering consists of 35,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest being offered by RVI and 5,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest being offered by Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the “Selling Shareholder”). In addition, RVI intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest. RVI will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Shareholder. The shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RVI.

To learn more, join Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev, Robinhood Markets CFO Shiv Verma, and Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) President Sarah Pinto today, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET for a livestreamed presentation. The livestream will be available directly in the Robinhood app, X , and on YouTube .

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of common shares of beneficial interest of Robinhood Ventures Fund I has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering of common shares of beneficial interest of RVI will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; or from RVI by emailing corporate-legal-group@robinhood.com . Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of RVI before investing. The prospectus, which will contain this and other information about RVI, should be read carefully before investing.

Disclosures:

An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVI. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

