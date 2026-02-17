JDCA Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report of Companies Working on a Diabetes Cure

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance (JDCA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on accelerating a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), announced the release of a comprehensive report of the companies in an advanced stage of cure research. The publication titled Cell Therapy & Immunomodulation Sector for Type 1 Diabetes, is the first of its kind to combine both a financial and diabetes impact assessment.

The publication demonstrates a shift in type 1 diabetes curative research over the past five years from academia to for-profit companies. This is a watershed moment for T1D research and a practical reflection of the potential of stem cell research. Like GLP-1 and SGLT-2 inhibitors, which have revolutionized diabetes management and unlocked tremendous market value, JDCA expects this current wave of stem cell and immunomodulation research to revolutionize diabetes cure solutions and deliver similar financial value for investors.

The report analyzes twenty-three public and private companies developing cellular therapies, immune-modulating therapies, or a combination of both, with the intention of creating a partial or complete functional cure for T1D. It provides in-depth analysis of for-profit entities from an investment standpoint, and an overview of the industry as a whole.

JDCA anticipates that the rising for-profit interest and subsequent urgency to send a therapy to market will result in curative progress being made at an accelerated rate. “We are witnessing a paradigm shift. For decades, T1D cure research was led by the nonprofit and academic domains; today it is led by for-profit companies, presenting a tremendous opportunity to smart investors,” said Phil Shaw, Executive Director of the JDCA.

About Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance

Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2011. Its mission is to accelerate a community-defined functional cure for type 1 diabetes through information transparency and robust cure advocacy.

JDCA conducts free investigative reporting on diabetes-focused entities and influential news in the diabetes ecosystem, ensuring information regarding T1D is easily accessible to the wider community. JDCA ensures that donor and investor interests remain aligned with the ultimate goal of a functional cure for T1D.

About T1D

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition where insulin-producing beta cells are targeted and destroyed by a person’s own immune system, requiring lifelong dependence on external insulin and constant management. T1D can be diagnosed at any age, and there is no cure.