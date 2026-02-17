MPX Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Marine Products Corporation to MasterCraft Boat

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) (“MPX”) to MasterCraft Boat (“MasterCraft”) for $2.43 per share in cash and 0.232 shares of MasterCraft common stock for each share of MPX. Based on MasterCraft’s closing share price of $23.90 on February 13, 2026, the consideration implies a value of $7.97 per MPX share.

The sale was approved upon the recommendation of a purportedly independent special committee of the MPX board of directors, which indicates that there were potential conflicts of interest affecting certain members of the board.

Further, the sale price is well below MPX’s 52-week high of $10.08 per share, which suggests an opportunistic purchase.

Finally, several MPX shareholders have expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha with one investor asserting, “malpractice by board of MPX. Shame!,” and another contending that “MPX shareholders are getting shafted.”

If you remain an MPX shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/marine-products-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Special Committee acted in the best interests of MPX shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the members of the Special Committee were truly independent, whether the sale price is fair to MPX shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com