Critical Metals Corp. Proudly Announces the Highest Re-Assay TREO Results From Inception From (33) Drill Holes Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced our strongest REE assay results to date: 33 drill intercepts from the Hill Deposit at the Tanbreez Heavy REE Project have returned exceptional grades — up to 0.94% TREO. These results reinforce Tanbreez as a world class heavy rare earths asset and validate our focused development strategy.
Highlights - 2010 Hill Deposit Resampling Program
- 33 drill holes from the 2010 Hill Deposit drilling campaign (comprising 1,014 samples) with best grading up to 0.94% TREO.
- Consistent, high quality heavy REE mineralization across multiple holes
- Strengthens project economics and our pathway to resource expansion and development
- Positions CRML to capitalize on growing global demand for heavy rare earths used in magnets, EVs, defence, and advanced technologies
- Assay results received for 33 diamond drill holes from the Hill Zone deposit
- Weighted average TREO+Y of 0.44% (refer Table 2)
- TREO+Y grades range from 0.31% to 0.94%, with an average 24.1% heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) component.
- Gallium Oxide (Ga₂O₅) assays range from 87 ppm to 117 ppm
- Zirconium oxide (ZrO₂) assays range from 1.04 % to 3.81 %
- Associated elevated elements (weighted averages)
- CeO₂: 1,684 ppm
- Nb₂O₃: 986 ppm
- HfO₂: 248 ppm
- All intercepts ≥ 2 m downhole reported using a 3,000 ppm TREO+Y cut off
- Results expand the elemental dataset and enhanced QA/QC validation of historical assaying techniques
- Results demonstrate strong correlation and consistency of high-grade rare earth (REE) mineralisation within the existing Hill Deposit
- Priority infill resource drilling is planned for the 2026 field season
- Demonstrates tangible, near-term value uplift at our flagship Tanbreez project
- De risks our resource base and enhances our development and offtake discussions
- Supports CRML’s strategic growth plan to become a leading supplier of critical heavy rare earths
Next steps
- Continued drilling and resource definition programs to convert promising intercepts into mineable reserves
- Ongoing metallurgical and environmental studies to advance project permitting and feasibility
- Active engagement with strategic partners, off takers, and capital markets to accelerate development
This announcement reports exploration results from the Hill Zone Deposit resampling program only. It does not report any change to Critical Metals Corp’s Mineral resource or Mineral resource estimates.
Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Metals Corp., commented:
“The Company is very encouraged by the results of the Hill Zone Deposit resampling program, which provides strong validation of the historical 2010 drilling dataset. The excellent repeatability and high correlation between the original and repeat assays confirm TREO grades within a tight 2–5% precision range, underscoring the robustness of the rare earth mineralization previously reported for the Hill Zone Deposit.
We have undertaken a rigorous QA/QC review to verify the reliability of the historical drilling and to enhance our geological understanding by testing individual rare earth elements and other important associated elements found at Tanbreez. This work strengthens and de-risks our analytical controls.
These results provide our stakeholders with a solid foundation as we continue to progress technical studies and plan further drilling in 2026.”
Summary of New Drill Hole and Assay Results
Drill hole collar information and mineralized intervals greater than 0.3% TREO+Y are detailed in Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1-3, Appendix 1 and 2.
Reporting and Methodology Notes
- TREO+Y represents the sum of La₂O₃, CeO₂, Pr₂O₃, Nd₂O₃, Sm₂O₃, Eu₂O₃, Gd₂O₃, Tb₄O₇, Dy₂O₃, Ho₂O₃, Er₂O₃, Tm₂O₃, Yb₂O₃, Lu₂O₃, and Y₂O₃. HREO refers to the heavy rare earth oxide subset.
- A minimum reported downhole intercept width of 2 meters has been applied.
- Drill holes were drilled both vertically and at angles to intersect flat to shallow dipping mineralization.
Vertical holes are interpreted to approximate true width.
- No economic weighting has been applied to the reported results.
- A 3,000ppm TREO+Y cut-off grade has been applied with no equivalence calculation used.
- “n/a” indicates the element was not analyzed.
- All drilling and assay results, including both higher and lower grade intervals, are reported to ensure balanced and transparent disclosure.
- Intervals are reported at a minimum downhole width of 2m applying a 3,000ppm TREO+Y cutoff, with no top cut and no economic weighting.
Figure 1 Diamond Drilling Hill Zone 2010
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Interval (m)
|Total Depth
|TREO+Yppm
|HREO Ratio %
|Ga2O3 (ppm)
|HfO2 (ppm)
|Nb2O5 (ppm)
|Ta2O5 (ppm)
|CeO2 (ppm)
|Th (ppm)
|U (ppm)
|ZrO2 (%)
|10-D03
|0
|30
|30
|30
|3494
|24.4
|97
|208
|785
|48
|1310
|45
|16
|1.21
|10-D05
|0
|7
|7
|30
|7413
|26.8
|93
|554
|1598
|125
|2545
|38
|19
|2.59
|10-D06
|7.15
|30
|22.85
|30
|3864
|21.4
|94
|201
|827
|48
|1475
|52
|19
|1.14
|10-D07
|0
|10
|10
|30
|6322
|26.8
|109
|457
|1385
|102
|2197
|37
|18
|2.22
|10-D08
|5
|30
|25
|30
|4545
|22.8
|109
|224
|1009
|55
|1774
|49
|19
|1.23
|10-D09
|2
|11
|9
|30
|5999
|25.6
|108
|423
|1304
|96
|2116
|35
|17
|2.06
|10-D10
|12.1
|16
|3.9
|30
|5541
|37.9
|n/a
|n/a
|2172
|n/a
|3434
|n/a
|n/a
|3.48
|10-D10
|24.45
|30
|5.55
|30
|3697
|22.4
|109
|184
|834
|44
|1453
|58
|20
|1.04
|10-D13
|8.4
|30
|21.6
|30
|4266
|22.3
|102
|202
|967
|50
|1662
|50
|19
|1.16
|10-D14
|3
|8
|5
|30
|8060
|28.7
|95
|617
|1701
|143
|2750
|24
|18
|3.37
|10-D16
|0
|10
|10
|30
|5540
|26
|106
|388
|1157
|91
|1943
|36
|18
|2.09
|10-D17
|0
|27.35
|27.35
|30
|4787
|24.1
|100
|291
|1018
|69
|1750
|62
|19
|1.64
|10-D18
|0
|13
|13
|30
|4316
|25.3
|111
|255
|917
|60
|1569
|50
|21
|1.41
|10-D18
|17
|28
|11
|30
|7589
|27.2
|101
|508
|1550
|135
|2627
|37
|19
|2.71
|10-D19
|4.7
|8.85
|4.15
|30
|5896
|37.2
|n/a
|n/a
|2253
|n/a
|3695
|n/a
|n/a
|3.69
|10-D19
|18.4
|30
|11.6
|30
|4236
|23.1
|101
|217
|927
|52
|1638
|48
|19
|1.25
|10-D20
|0
|4
|24.00
|30
|6038
|37.8
|n/a
|n/a
|2304
|n/a
|3753
|n/a
|n/a
|3.81
|10-D20
|13.25
|30
|16.75
|30
|4347
|22.7
|105
|212
|945
|52
|1683
|62
|23
|1.24
|10-D22
|0
|5.6
|5.6
|30
|9436
|29
|95
|652
|1910
|175
|3217
|31
|21
|3.81
|10-D24
|0
|4
|4
|30
|9318
|28.9
|87
|645
|1911
|173
|3180
|41
|22
|3.6
|10-D28
|11.4
|30
|18.6
|30
|3992
|24.2
|105
|218
|867
|51
|1491
|58
|20
|1.21
|10-D29
|0
|26.45
|26.45
|30
|3609
|24.3
|103
|217
|793
|50
|1342
|59
|20
|1.2
|10-D30
|1.5
|30
|28.5
|30
|3873
|24.1
|105
|212
|824
|50
|1485
|55
|20
|1.17
|10-D31
|0
|12
|12
|30
|3559
|23.4
|106
|201
|781
|49
|1357
|62
|20
|1.1
|10-D31
|15.85
|30
|14.15
|30
|4047
|25
|103
|245
|931
|59
|1498
|66
|22
|1.35
|10-D34
|0
|30
|30
|30
|3945
|22.9
|103
|223
|870
|53
|1500
|53
|18
|1.19
|10-D35
|1
|30
|29
|30
|4285
|23.1
|111
|226
|965
|56
|1620
|63
|21
|1.22
|10-D36
|0
|20.2
|20.2
|30
|4437
|23.6
|105
|218
|980
|54
|1691
|59
|21
|1.21
|10-D36
|23.5
|30
|6.5
|30
|4468
|24.9
|96
|263
|1009
|63
|1648
|56
|20
|1.43
|10-D37
|13.2
|30
|16.8
|30
|4693
|22.8
|104
|232
|1041
|60
|1777
|61
|22
|1.29
|10-D38
|3
|30
|27
|30
|3854
|24
|98
|216
|868
|53
|1455
|58
|19
|1.23
|10-D39
|0
|2.05
|2.05
|30
|3587
|26.2
|116
|217
|806
|51
|1322
|51
|16
|1.23
|10-D39
|4.4
|20.4
|16
|30
|4261
|24
|107
|228
|952
|56
|1623
|61
|20
|1.27
|10-D39
|24.4
|30
|5.6
|30
|3867
|24.1
|106
|220
|889
|57
|1465
|75
|22
|1.22
|10-D40
|0
|29.75
|29.75
|30
|3926
|23.8
|109
|214
|868
|53
|1488
|66
|22
|1.2
|10-D41
|0
|4.2
|4.2
|30
|5032
|27.1
|93
|345
|1196
|77
|1791
|56
|22
|1.76
|10-D41
|7.9
|22.1
|14.2
|30
|4234
|22.8
|105
|216
|981
|53
|1669
|51
|19
|1.2
|10-D41
|25.85
|29.7
|3.85
|30
|4152
|25.1
|117
|259
|919
|61
|1522
|143
|28
|1.36
|10-D42
|0
|30
|30
|30
|4370
|23.3
|111
|219
|962
|56
|1667
|56
|20
|1.21
|10-D43
|0
|15.4
|15.4
|30
|3933
|22.3
|95
|216
|858
|50
|1496
|54
|20
|1.23
|10-D43
|19.6
|24
|4.4
|30
|3100
|33
|n/a
|n/a
|1082
|n/a
|2090
|n/a
|n/a
|1.55
|10-D44
|0
|30
|30
|30
|3905
|23.3
|106
|214
|886
|53
|1512
|57
|19
|1.2
|10-D45
|0
|30
|30
|30
|3751
|23.1
|107
|211
|796
|52
|1427
|54
|19
|1.11
|10-D46
|2
|30
|28
|30
|4773
|24
|102
|232
|1059
|60
|1867
|53
|20
|1.33
|Weighted Average
|30
|4407
|24.1
|101
|242
|986
|59
|1684
|54
|19
|1.41
Table 1 - Drill results from the 2010 diamond drill holes in the upper Hill Deposit
Figure 2. Project Drilling Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)
Background Information and Assay Results
As part of the Company’s ongoing QAQC program and GAP analysis, Critical Metals Corp has undertaken a comprehensive resampling and analytical review of historical drilling completed within the Hill Project area.
The primary objectives of the resampling program, using existing 2010 pulp samples from the 33 diamond drill holes reported in this announcement, were to:
- Obtain a complete suite of relevant elemental assay;
- Verify the reliability of the historical dataset;
- Confirm assay precision across key analytes;
- Identify any potential systematic variance between the original and recent analytical results, and
- Establish a consistent and auditable geochemical analytical methodology across the Fjord Deposit, Hill Zone Deposit, Upper Fjord, and Area B (see Figure 2).
The program comprised 1,014 pulp samples from diamond drill holes completed in 2010 by Rimball Pty Ltd which were re-analyzed for a complete elemental assay suite, including REE and associated elements such as gallium, niobium, tantalum, zirconium and hafnium.
This work has provided an expanded dataset to support future geological, metallurgical, and resource modelling activities, together with enhanced QA/QC validation of historical assaying procedures. Due to the age of the drilling, not all original pulp samples were available for re-analysis.
Overall, the resampling results demonstrated good reproducibility, with global average grades for most elements showing strong agreement with the original assays. Importantly, TREO+Y values exhibit strong correlation and precision, providing additional confidence in the integrity and reliability of the historical assay dataset. A small number of individual samples exhibited variances outside expected tolerances, which are currently being investigated.
2026 Tie-in Drilling Program - Hill Zone, Upper Fjord and Area B
The Company is currently planning the 2026 field program which is likely to include additional infill drilling at the Hill Zone Deposit aimed at changing the status for the existing MRE currently inferred and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate to a Measured resource with additional infill drilling planned for 2026, (refer ASX Announcement 27 March 2025).
The Company recently reported 2025 drilling results from Area B and Upper Fjord, which identified additional mineralization potential adjacent to the Hill Zone Deposit.
The proposed 2026 drilling program is expected to include:
- Infill resource drilling at the Hill Zone Deposit;
- Extension and tie-in drilling between the Hill Zone, Upper Fjord and Area B; and
- Open-space extension drilling to further define mineralized zones between these areas.
The recent and historical drilling results continue to demonstrate consistent Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO+Y) grades and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) proportions across drill-defined mineralized zones. These results support ongoing technical studies and future development planning.
Subject to final budgeting and approvals, further infill drilling at the Hill Deposit, reconnaissance tie-in drilling between Area B and Upper Fjord, and associated geotechnical work are proposed. Proposed commencement dates will be released to the market in due course.
This announcement reports Exploration Results only. It does not report any change to the Company’s Mineral Resource estimates. References to the 27 March 2025 Maiden Mineral Resource are provided for context only.
Figure 3. Hill Deposit Drill Hole Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)
Figure 4. Hill Deposit Cross Section (6748300mN) Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)
About Critical Metals Corp.
Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is a large, rare-earth deposit located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.
Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.
With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.
For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
APPENDIX 1 – Drill-hole Collar Table
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Dip
|Azimuth
|Depth
|10-D02
|453839.2
|6748067.7
|391.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D03
|454178.9
|6748059.2
|430.3
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D05
|454300.1
|6748059.1
|430.5
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D07
|453809.0
|6748142.3
|374.0
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D09
|454144.7
|6748148.8
|414.5
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D10
|454208.5
|6748138.3
|420.2
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D12
|453920.1
|6748219.9
|356.7
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D13
|453998.4
|6748219.7
|370.6
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D14
|454083.9
|6748218.6
|383.7
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D16
|454239.9
|6748219.8
|397.0
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D17
|453966.2
|6748296.2
|360.9
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D18
|454040.0
|6748300.2
|367.7
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D19
|454116.2
|6748299.0
|366.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D20
|454200.2
|6748299.4
|371.7
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D22
|454360.7
|6748306.2
|389.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D24
|454000.9
|6748367.0
|339.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D28
|454400.9
|6748361.5
|380.6
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D29
|454564.6
|6748358.0
|379.6
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D30
|454518.4
|6748306.7
|392.5
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D31
|454597.1
|6748302.2
|381.6
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D34
|454480.6
|6748220.5
|400.9
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D35
|454555.7
|6748225.4
|394.2
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D36
|454361.3
|6748140.9
|405.2
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D37
|454440.2
|6748141.3
|402.6
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D38
|454520.7
|6748140.0
|399.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D39
|454601.6
|6748136.5
|402.3
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D40
|454360.9
|6748052.4
|415.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D41
|454435.7
|6748056.5
|409.0
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D42
|454520.8
|6748057.4
|411.2
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D43
|454358.8
|6748019.9
|418.9
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D44
|454441.9
|6748021.1
|413.7
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D45
|454510.9
|6748023.9
|416.5
|-90
|0
|30.0
|10-D46
|454603.9
|6748024.1
|430.8
|-90
|0
|30.0
|Total
|990.0
2010 Resampling Program coordinates based on WGS1984 zone 23 North grid system with results to date
APPENDIX 2 – Drill Assay Results – TREO+Y, HREO & Metal Oxides
|HoleID
|From
|To
|Interval
|TREO+Y
ppm
|HREO+Y
ppm
|LREO
ppm
|HREO
Ratio %
|ZrO2
%
|Ta2O5
ppm
|Nb2O5
ppm
|Ga2O3
ppm
|HfO2
ppm
|CeO2
ppm
|Th
ppm
|U
ppm
|10-D03
|0
|30
|30
|3494
|883
|2611
|24.4
|1.2104
|48
|785
|97
|208
|1310
|45
|16
|10-D05
|0
|7
|7
|7413
|2167
|5246
|26.84
|2.5939
|125
|1598
|93
|554
|2545
|38
|19
|10-D06
|7.15
|30
|22.85
|3864
|911
|2953
|21.44
|1.1387
|48
|827
|94
|201
|1475
|52
|19
|10-D07
|0
|10
|10
|6322
|1778
|4545
|26.75
|2.2198
|102
|1385
|109
|457
|2197
|37
|18
|10-D08
|5
|30
|25
|4545
|1004
|3541
|22.76
|1.2252
|55
|1009
|109
|224
|1774
|49
|19
|10-D09
|2
|11
|9
|5999
|1649
|4350
|25.55
|2.0585
|96
|1304
|108
|423
|2116
|35
|17
|10-D10
|12.1
|16
|3.9
|5541
|2107
|3434
|37.9
|3.4809
|2172
|3434
|24.45
|30
|5.55
|3697
|823
|2874
|22.42
|1.0379
|44
|834
|109
|184
|1453
|58
|20
|10-D13
|8.4
|30
|21.6
|4266
|926
|3339
|22.32
|1.1642
|50
|967
|102
|202
|1662
|50
|19
|10-D14
|3
|8
|5
|8060
|2333
|5727
|28.65
|3.3716
|143
|1701
|95
|617
|2750
|24
|18
|10-D16
|0
|10
|10
|5540
|1524
|4017
|26.04
|2.0893
|91
|1157
|106
|388
|1943
|36
|18
|10-D17
|0
|27.35
|27.35
|4787
|1231
|3556
|24.08
|1.6436
|69
|1018
|100
|291
|1750
|62
|19
|10-D18
|0
|13
|13
|4316
|1095
|3222
|25.25
|1.4089
|60
|917
|111
|255
|1569
|50
|21
|17
|28
|11
|7589
|2139
|5450
|27.15
|2.7098
|135
|1550
|101
|508
|2627
|37
|19
|10-D19
|4.7
|8.85
|4.15
|5896
|2202
|3694
|37.23
|3.6871
|2253
|3695
|18.4
|30
|11.6
|4236
|979
|3257
|23.07
|1.2511
|52
|927
|101
|217
|1638
|48
|19
|10-D20
|0
|4
|4
|6038
|2286
|3753
|37.79
|3.8092
|2304
|3753
|13.25
|30
|16.75
|4347
|984
|3363
|22.72
|1.2359
|52
|945
|105
|212
|1683
|62
|23
|10-D22
|0
|5.6
|5.6
|9436
|2749
|6687
|28.97
|3.8064
|175
|1910
|95
|652
|3217
|31
|21
|10-D24
|0
|4
|4
|9318
|2700
|6618
|28.93
|3.6033
|173
|1911
|87
|645
|3180
|41
|22
|10-D28
|11.4
|30
|18.6
|3992
|967
|3025
|24.22
|1.2133
|51
|867
|105
|218
|1491
|58
|20
|10-D29
|0
|26.45
|26.45
|3609
|913
|2695
|24.29
|1.2024
|50
|793
|103
|217
|1342
|59
|20
|10-D30
|1.5
|30
|28.5
|3873
|927
|2946
|24.07
|1.1685
|50
|824
|105
|212
|1485
|55
|20
|10-D31
|0
|12
|12
|3559
|864
|2695
|23.44
|1.1045
|49
|781
|106
|201
|1357
|62
|20
|15.85
|30
|14.15
|4047
|1019
|3028
|24.97
|1.3511
|59
|931
|103
|245
|1498
|66
|22
|10-D34
|0
|30
|30
|3945
|934
|3011
|22.9
|1.1936
|53
|870
|103
|223
|1500
|53
|18
|10-D35
|1
|30
|29
|4285
|994
|3291
|23.13
|1.2199
|56
|965
|111
|226
|1620
|63
|21
|10-D36
|0
|20.2
|20.2
|4437
|996
|3441
|23.58
|1.2116
|54
|980
|105
|218
|1691
|59
|21
|23.5
|30
|6.5
|4468
|1116
|3352
|24.9
|1.427
|63
|1009
|96
|263
|1648
|56
|20
|10-D37
|13.2
|30
|16.8
|4693
|1079
|3614
|22.82
|1.2865
|60
|1041
|104
|232
|1777
|61
|22
|10-D38
|3
|30
|27
|3854
|963
|2890
|23.97
|1.2332
|53
|868
|98
|216
|1455
|58
|19
|10-D39
|0
|2.05
|2.05
|3587
|943
|2644
|26.18
|1.232
|51
|806
|116
|217
|1322
|51
|16
|4.4
|20.4
|16
|4261
|1022
|3239
|23.99
|1.2668
|56
|952
|107
|228
|1623
|61
|20
|24.4
|30
|5.6
|3867
|951
|2917
|24.12
|1.2214
|57
|889
|106
|220
|1465
|75
|22
|10-D40
|0
|29.75
|29.75
|3926
|943
|2983
|23.81
|1.1978
|53
|868
|109
|214
|1488
|66
|22
|10-D41
|0
|4.2
|4.2
|5032
|1360
|3671
|27.07
|1.7641
|77
|1196
|93
|345
|1791
|56
|22
|7.9
|22.1
|14.2
|4234
|969
|3266
|22.82
|1.1966
|53
|981
|105
|216
|1669
|51
|19
|25.85
|29.7
|3.85
|4152
|1047
|3104
|25.08
|1.3626
|61
|919
|117
|259
|1522
|143
|28
|10-D42
|0
|30
|30
|4370
|985
|3385
|23.31
|1.2058
|56
|962
|111
|219
|1667
|56
|20
|10-D43
|0
|15.4
|15.4
|3933
|943
|2990
|22.28
|1.2277
|50
|858
|95
|216
|1496
|54
|20
|19.6
|24
|4.4
|3100
|1010
|2090
|32.95
|1.5457
|1082
|2090
|10-D44
|0
|30
|30
|3905
|918
|2987
|23.31
|1.1987
|53
|886
|106
|214
|1512
|57
|19
|10-D45
|0
|30
|30
|3751
|893
|2858
|23.07
|1.114
|52
|796
|107
|211
|1427
|54
|19
|10-D46
|2
|30
|28
|4773
|1087
|3686
|24.03
|1.3303
|60
|1059
|102
|232
|1867
|53
|20
