A notice of the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

At the initiative of and subject to the Decision of 17 February 2026 of the Board of LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383), registered office address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius (the “Company”), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of the Company is convened. By its decision, the Board also approved the agenda of the Meeting and the draft of the decision.

The Meeting is convened at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius, 229 hall, on 13 March 2026 (on Friday), at 10:00 a.m. (Lithuanian time).

The beginning of the shareholders’ registration: 13 March 2026, at 09:30 a.m. (Lithuanian time). To ensure an effective registration process, the shareholders are called upon to inform in advance about their intention to attend the Meeting by email info@litgrid.eu.

The end of the shareholders’ registration: 13 March 2026, at 09:55 a.m. (Lithuanian time).

The record date of the Meeting: the fifth working day before the Meeting. The right to attend and to vote at the Meeting can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of the Company by the end of the record date of the Meeting.

The agenda of the Meeting of the Company:

1. Regarding the approval of the Decision of 17 February 2026 of the Board of LITGRID AB to conclude agreements on the provision of humanitarian aid

The draft decision:

"1.1. To approve the Decision of 17 February 2026 of the Board of LITGRID to conclude humanitarian aid provision agreements with entities operating in Ukraine that meet the requirements of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania, and to approve the following essential terms and conditions of the humanitarian aid agreement:

1.1.1. Subject matter of the agreements – humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian energy sector. The value of humanitarian aid is EUR 159,821.78.

1.1.2. Object of the agreements – the Company's equipment specified in the list of equipment to be transferred (attached).

1.1.3. Parties to the agreements – LITGRID AB and the entities specified in Article 11(21) of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania.

1.1.4. Purpose of the humanitarian aid – restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector facilities damaged during the war.

1.2. To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to conclude humanitarian aid agreements under the essential terms and conditions specified in paragraph 1.1 of this decision and to agree other (non-essential) terms of these agreements on behalf of the Company, provided that the approval of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania to provide humanitarian aid have been obtained and there exists other conditions for the provision of humanitarian aid specified in legal acts.”.

Provision of documents and voting

A person attending the Meeting and having a right to vote must provide a document confirming the person’s identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall, in addition to the above-mentioned document, provide a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

The opportunity to attend and to vote at the Meeting by means of electronic communications is not afforded.

The shareholder or its proxy holder who is unable to attend the Meeting has the right to vote in advance in writing (by filling in the general ballot paper). The general ballot papers filled in and signed with a qualified electronic signature are dispatched by email info@litgrid.eu. The general ballot papers filled in and signed with a physical signature are sent to the Company by registered mail or delivered to the Company’s registered office at the address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius, not later than before the start of the Meeting.

The Company reserves the right to recall the advance vote of the shareholder or the shareholder’s authorised person if the general ballot paper submitted by him/her does not comply with the requirements laid down in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, it was received past the due date or it was filled-in in a manner making it impossible to determine the actual will of a shareholder on a separate issue.

The persons at the Meeting have the right to vote by proxy. A proxy to perform actions in the name of a natural person in relation to legal entities must be certified by a notary, except where a proxy has been executed by means of information technologies and registered in the Register of Powers of Attorney.

The shareholders entitled to attend the Meeting have the right to authorise by electronic means a natural person or a legal entity to attend and vote in their name. Such a proxy needs not be certified by a notary. The Company recognises a proxy issued by means of electronic communications only when the shareholder signs it with an electronic signature created by a secure signature creation device and approved by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. provided that security of transmitted information is ensured and the shareholder’s identity can be established.

A proxy issued abroad must be legalised or certified by the apostille in accordance with the procedure laid down in the laws and translated into the Lithuanian language. The translation must be certified by a notary.

A proxy form is presented in the annex to this notice.

Submission of new draft decisions, supplements to the agenda

The Company’s shareholders may familiarise themselves with the draft decisions of the Meeting and other additional material related to the Meeting and implementation of the shareholders’ rights at the central storage for regulated information www.crib.lt and on the Company’s website www.litgrid.eu.

The Meeting’s agenda may be supplemented on a proposal of the shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by means of electronic communications. The proposal shall be accompanied by draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting. The agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Meeting.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes may, at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting, propose in writing or by means of electronic communications, provided that security of transmitted information is ensured and the identity of these persons can be established, new draft decisions on the issues put on the agenda of the Meeting.

Submission of questions

The shareholders have the right to submit to the Company in advance questions related to the agenda of the Meeting not later than three working days before the Meeting. Questions may be submitted by email info@litgrid.eu or delivered to the address of the registered office. After the receipt of the questions, answers to the shareholders will be provided in accordance with the procedure laid down in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. simultaneously to all shareholders before the Meeting; a question and answer form is available on the Company's website www.litgrid.eu.

The Company may refuse to present answers to the questions submitted by a shareholder, if the identity of a shareholder who submitted the question cannot be established or if they are related to the Company’s commercial/industrial secret, confidential information subject to informing the shareholder thereof.

On the day of the convocation of Extraordinary Meeting, the total number of shares is equal to 504 331 380.

Information referred to in Articles 262 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania will be available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.litgrid.eu.

Information on supplements to the agenda and the decisions adopted by the Meeting will also be available at the central storage for regulated information www.crib.lt.

Enclosed:

The general ballot paper The proxy form Annex 1 List of equipment.

Contact person for more detailed information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachments