Grand Opening Set for Mediacom Communication’s New Customer Service and Retail Center in Albany, Georgia

ALBANY, Ga., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced today the reopening of its newly remodeled customer service center, located at 1104 N. Westover Blvd., Suite #1 in Albany. During renovations, the customer service center temporarily operated out of Suite #8 in the same retail complex. To celebrate the reopening of the customer-facing office, Mediacom will host an Open House and Customer Appreciation Event on Wednesday, February 25.

“We’re very excited to reopen the office to the community following a major renovation,” said David Jones, Mediacom’s Director of Area Operations. “The expanded space features larger display pedestals to give customers an up-close and hands-on experience with the company’s home Wi-Fi and broadband products.”

Residents will also have an opportunity to learn about new available services including Mediacom Mobile. With the recent launch of Mediacom Mobile, customers can take their Mediacom service on the go while enjoying access to America’s most awarded wireless network.

Mediacom’s Albany office serves as a local hub for customer support and community engagement. This latest investment underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, high-speed broadband and advanced communications services to homes and businesses throughout southern Georgia.

SUMMARY:

WHAT: Open House for Mediacom’s Albany, GA Office/Retail Center WHEN: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 TIME: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm -- refreshments, demos, prizes WHERE: 1104 N. Westover Blvd., Suite #1, Albany, GA



ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.