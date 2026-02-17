One Year After Opening New Houston Facility, DCL America Completes Second Expansion to Support U.S. Power and Data Center Demand

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCL America, a DCL Technology Group company, has completed a second major expansion of its Houston manufacturing operations, just one year after opening its newest state-of-the-art facility to support rising U.S. demand for power generation, gas compression, and data center infrastructure.

The expansion increases DCL America’s total Houston manufacturing footprint to approximately 60,000 square feet, combining the original leased facility, the new manufacturing plant opened in 2024, and the latest expansion. The additional space enables higher throughput and improved production flow to meet growing customer demand.

Power generation and gas compression markets across the United States are experiencing sustained growth, driven by rising natural gas demand, LNG development, and the rapid expansion of data centers. This increase is heightening the need for advanced emissions control solutions that allow operators to increase capacity while meeting stringent environmental requirements.

DCL America manufactures emissions control systems, including catalytic silencers and advanced catalyst components, that support these applications. The expanded Houston operations position the company to scale production for both its core gas compression and power generation customers, while supporting emerging requirements driven by data center power infrastructure.

“Demand across our core markets continues to accelerate,” said Christopher Morein, General Manager of DCL America. “This expansion allows us to fully utilize our Houston facility, increase throughput, and better support customers navigating the combined pressures of growing power demand, environmental compliance, and compressed project timelines.”

The Houston expansion also underscores DCL’s long-term investment in U.S. manufacturing. DCL America first established operations in Houston in 2008 and today employs more than 100 people in the region, serving customers across North America.

“This expansion reflects our continued confidence in the U.S. market and our commitment to manufacturing close to our customers,” said Claudia Swiatek, Vice Chair of Family Board, DCL Technology Group. “As we approach 40 years as a company, we remain focused on investing in facilities, people, and technologies that support evolving energy and infrastructure needs.”

More information about the 2024 grand opening of DCL America’s Houston facility is available here.

DCL America

DCL America engineers and manufactures integrated emissions, noise, and heat-recovery systems for the natural gas compression and gas-to-power industries across North America. As a family-owned company within the DCL Technology Group, it focuses on delivering high-performance, locally supported solutions that help customers operate more efficiently, reliably, and sustainably. With two ASME-certified manufacturing facilities in Houston and regional warehousing across the U.S., DCL America supports faster project execution, shorter lead times, and dependable long-term service for high-uptime compression operations. Its vertically integrated capabilities allow the company to deliver compact, engineered systems that simplify equipment layouts, reduce environmental impact, and improve overall operational performance.

About DCL Technology Group

The DCL Technology Group has been at the forefront of engineering solutions that keep industries moving with confidence for over 40 years. As one of North America's fastest-growing, family-owned clean energy companies, DCL is committed to tackling the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

With a sophisticated workforce of over 400 experts spanning multiple industrial sectors, DCL Technology Group develops cutting-edge technologies that reduce methane emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve energy efficiency. DCL’s four global companies share a unified vision: leveraging the power of engineering to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

