CCO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Clear Channel Outdoor to Mubadala Capital and TWG Global

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) (“CCO”) for $2.43 per share in cash to Mubadala Capital and TWG Global.

Notably, a SeekingAlpha analyst has opined that CCO is being sold at a discount compared to its competitors.

If you remain a CCO shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/clear-channel-outdoor/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the CCO board of directors acted in the best interests of CCO shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to CCO shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com