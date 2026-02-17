Crop Insurance Market to Reach USD 98.26 Bn by 2031; Public-Private Partnerships Growing at 12.31% CAGR, according to a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the crop insurance market size is entering a strong growth phase, expanding from USD 52.28 billion in 2025 to USD 58.07 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 98.26 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 11.07%. This momentum is reinforced by increasing climate uncertainty, intensifying the need for structured risk protection across agricultural economies. Expanding government-supported insurance frameworks are improving farmer participation, particularly in developing regions, while large-scale national programs across North America and Asia continue to deepen coverage penetration. At the same time, advancements in satellite-based monitoring, connected farm sensors, and AI-enabled underwriting models are streamlining risk assessment and accelerating claims settlements, making crop insurance more efficient and accessible worldwide.

Crop Insurance Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to emerge as the most dynamic region for crop insurance expansion, supported by strong policy backing and widening farmer participation. Large-scale national programs in countries such as India are extending protection across vast agricultural districts, while China is advancing innovative models that combine insurance coverage with commodity risk management tools. In Australia, parametric drought solutions linked to official meteorological data are improving transparency and confidence in underserved farming areas. Growing rural incomes, expanding digital distribution channels, and sustained government commitment are accelerating adoption across Southeast Asia and South Asia.

North America accounted for a significant crop insurance market share in 2025, supported by a well-established federal framework in the United States that subsidizes a substantial portion of farmer premiums and protects the majority of cultivated acreage. Rising cumulative weather-related claims over the past two decades have highlighted increasing agricultural risk, encouraging discussions around enhanced subsidy structures and expanded coverage options. In parallel, Canada’s AgriInsurance program and ongoing reforms in Mexico are strengthening index-based solutions, while more frequent drought conditions across key farming regions are accelerating demand for supplemental coverage and reinforcing regional market depth.

Crop Insurance Market Growth Drivers

Agricultural Lending Expansion Drives Insurance Adoption

Growing access to agricultural credit in emerging economies is accelerating the integration of insurance with farm financing. Lenders are increasingly bundling coverage with crop loans, as insured borrowers typically present stronger repayment profiles. Recent regulatory adjustments in countries such as India are enabling financial institutions to secure additional reinsurance capacity, supporting the expansion of bundled offerings. Meanwhile, mobile-based lenders across parts of Africa are embedding micro-insurance into seasonal input loans and leveraging digital wallets for seamless premium collection. As rural credit systems deepen, more smallholder farmers are entering formal risk protection frameworks, strengthening the overall resilience of agricultural finance.

Climate Volatility Intensifies Risk Protection Needs

Rising climate-related crop damage is rapidly reshaping global crop insurance market trends, as unpredictable weather patterns increase financial exposure for farmers and insurers alike. In the United States, weather-linked claims have accounted for many total payouts over the past two decades, reflecting the growing severity and frequency of extreme events. Across Europe, substantial annual agricultural losses remain underinsured, underscoring a persistent protection gap. Research further suggests that incremental temperature increases could significantly elevate premium outlays in major farming economies. With shifting rainfall cycles and higher yield variability, particularly in key grain-producing regions, insurance is increasingly viewed as a critical safeguard rather than an optional risk management tool.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Crop Insurance Market Report

By Insurance Type

Multi-Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI)

Actual Production History / Yield

Revenue Protection

Weather-Index / Parametric

Named-Peril (e.g., hail)

By Risk Covered

Sowing / Germination

Standing Crop Loss

Post-Harvest Loss

Localized Calamities

Prevented Planting & Replant

By Distribution Channel

Banks & Agricultural Credit Institutions

Direct (Insurer & Government Portals)

Brokers & Agents

Digital Platforms & Mobile Applications

By Provider Type

Public / Government Insurers

Private Insurers

Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)

Mutual & Captive Schemes

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Commercial Crops (Cotton, Sugarcane, etc.)

Other Crops



By Farm Size

Smallholder (Less Than 2 ha)

Medium (2–10 ha)

Large (Greater Than 10 ha)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Crop Insurance Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 58.07 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 98.26 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 11.07% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Insurance Type, By Risk Covered, By Distribution Channel, By Provider Type, By Crop Type, By Farm Size and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.





Crop insurance companies cover a global market overview, industry-level insights, detailed segment analysis, available financial performance data, strategic positioning insights, competitive ranking, and market share of leading players, portfolio analysis of products and services, and recent strategic developments.

PICC

Chubb Ltd.

QBE Insurance Group

Tokio Marine HCC

Zurich Insurance Group

Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC)

Fairfax Financial (Brit, Allied World)

American Financial Group (Great American)

ICICI Lombard

Sompo Holdings

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

AXA XL

Munich Re

Mapfre

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company

GlobalAg Risk Solutions

Agriculture Insurance Company of Kenya

Agriculture Reinsurance Ltd.

Grupo BrasilSeg

