Prism Group Relaunches as Novel Strategies with New Office and Expanded Team, Announces Related Think Tank and Foundation

Washington, DC, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocacy and consulting firm Prism Group, today, announced it has relaunched as Novel Strategies, a change to reflect the evolution of the company’s expanding role advising non-profits and corporate executives, trade associations, sovereign governments, entrepreneurs and investors.

“The bright lines between GR, PR, strategic comms and corporate strategy no longer exist,” said John Stanford, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Novel Strategies. “Organizations have challenges and opportunities – whether in boardrooms or the halls of power – and we are singularly focused on effective and innovative ways to meet the moment. From how we recruit talent, execute campaigns, and carry ourselves, we believe we are doing something new. Something novel. ” - John Stanford

The rebrand aligns the firm’s identity with its current structure: a multidisciplinary team working across policy, communications, and strategy in an integrated way. While the firm’s focus and mission remain unchanged, the name Novel Strategies more accurately captures the scope, sophistication, and long-term orientation of the work already underway.

“This isn’t about a change in direction,” said Ed Stewart, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Novel Strategies. “It’s about making sure our name reflects the team we’ve built and the way we work together—bringing policy insight, strategic communications, and execution under one roof. And it is with an emphasis on our belief that we do things differently.”

Novel Strategies advises organizations operating in complex policy environments, with particular focus on innovation-driven sectors including life sciences, technology, energy production, and financial services. The firm works closely with leadership teams to anticipate policy risk, shape public narratives, and engage effectively with policymakers and stakeholders.

The company also announced the formation of a new non-profit organization, Novel Concept: A Modern Think Tank, which will undertake innovative initiatives around policymaker education. The re-launch also included the announcement of the Novel Strategies Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that will assist worthy advocacy efforts lacking access and experience gain a foothold in Washington, DC.

The transition to Novel Strategies is effective immediately and no changes to clients or senior leadership have occurred. The change also comes as the now 20-person team takes over an entire floor of outfitted offices on Pennsylvania Avenue, blocks from the White House. Novel Strategies is also opening a new “always-on” hiring portal for interested applicants in an effort to continuously explore new talent and maximize impact.

About Novel Strategies

Novel Strategies is a Washington, D.C.–based public affairs and strategic communications firm advising organizations at the forefront of innovation. The firm helps clients navigate complex policy environments by integrating policy insight, communications strategy, and stakeholder engagement to support long-term objectives.